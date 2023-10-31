Google Search now lets you solve complex math problems using Lens

Google Search update: Google has rolled out new features for its search engine, Google Search, and Google Lens that make it easier to solve complex mathematics equations and understand biological structures better. The company today said that Google Search and Google Lens’ new features also let users visualise STEM-related concepts better.

“Whether you’re delving into a math textbook or turning to Search to get more context on a complicated physics problem, it can sometimes be hard to describe exactly what you’re looking for…With new features across Search and Lens, you can now visualize STEM-related concepts and figure out which equation to use by browsing for them in a more natural and intuitive way,” Google wrote in a blog post.

All the new Google Search, Google Lens features that will make studying fun

— Firstly, Google Search‘s new feature lets users get more help on various mathematical concepts. Google says that users type their equation or integral into the Search bar, or take a picture with Lens, to see a step-by-step explanation and solution. Alternatively, they can also type “math solver” to try this feature on desktop.

As far as availability is concerned, this feature is available on desktop, and it will soon be available on mobile.

— Users will also be able to get help with word problems, starting with many fundamental topics from high-school physics. “This experience helps you identify the known and unknown values and understand which formulas to use and when,” Google added in the blog post.

— Another feature that Google has rolled out for Google Lens that will make it easier for users to solve certain triangle problems by interpreting both the visual and the text components of the problem and generating a step-by-step explanation of how to solve it.

— Also, Google Search is getting support for 3D models that will enable users to explore interactive diagrams containing definitions and overviews for almost 1,000 biology, chemistry, physics, astronomy and related topics.