Google may be developing a unified 'App Mall' for Chromebooks

Google may be finally working on giving its Chromebook users a solution for a major problem. For a long time, Chromebook users have complained that downloading and managing apps from different platforms is a cumbersome process. That is because while Android apps can be downloaded from the Play Store, Linux apps require either the Chrome browser or the command line. It is all too confusing sometimes, especially for new Chromebook users. So, Google is coming up with an app called the App Mall for a unified app management experience.

Chromebook apps to become easy to manage

According to a 9to5Google report, ChromeOS will soon get the App Mall that will simplify the app discovery and installation process through a centralised platform. It will include apps from both the Play Store and sources that host Linux apps. Folks at 9to5Google have discovered a flag in Chrome settings that point to a website named “discover.apps.chrome.” This unified app marketplace is not live yet, but when it goes online, users will not have to grapple through the tedious process of looking for apps across different sources.

All kinds of Chromebook apps

The report does not talk about the kinds of apps the upcoming App Mall will offer, but it will likely showcase both Android and Web apps, at least. These may also include supported games from different developers. Google could leverage Chromebook’s current capability to allow users to discover certain apps from the built-in ‘Explore’ app to build a supercharged app discovery experience on the App Mall. Besides enhancing the user experience, this upcoming app marketplace on Chromebooks will allow the discovery of new apps and games.

What about the Chrome browser?

In addition to giving Chromebook users the solution they have always wanted, Google is also working on adding Artificial Intelligence features to the Chrome browser. Currently available as part of the M121 build of Chrome, these features offer automatic organisation of tabs through AI Tab Groups, creation of personalised themes through a text-to-diffusion model under the Custom Themes with AI feature, and writing assistance through a Help Me Write tool. These tools are currently available in the US.