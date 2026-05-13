Chrome on Android gets Gemini AI upgrade with auto browse and smart assistant features

Chrome on Android has always been like what it sounded: a tool for switching between tabs, opening websites, and reading pages. However, now it is moving toward something very different that will change the overall experience of how you use Chrome on Android. With the latest rollout of Gemini-powered features, Chrome on Android is becoming a browser that does not just show you the information, but understands it. It will now be able to summarize something for you, connects it across apps, and even completes tasks on your behalf. The features I have been waiting for years! Also Read: Google Chrome gets vertical tabs and full page reading mode: Know how it improves browsing experience

In simple terms, Chrome is shifting its focus from being just a tool to becoming like an action layer that is powered by AI. Also Read: Google adds bookmarks bar to Chrome on Android tablets and foldables

And that change is not cosmetic. It is structural. Also Read: CERT-In issues data theft warning for macOS and Chrome users: What you should do

This change in shift will modify how mobile browsing actually feels.

A browser feeling like an AI assistant wasn’t something I expected

Chrome has always been something passive for most of the Android users. It means, you open a page, read it, and move on. But with the latest Gemini integration, this behavior is changed completely. Rather than just simply displaying content on your search page, Chrome will now understand what is on the page and responds to it in real time.

It will not just summarize long articles, but also explain complex topics in simple terms. Additionally, it will even compare information across different websites, that too without requiring the user to switch tabs or apps. This flexibility of providing essential information removes major friction point in mobile browsing, wherein multitasking has always been limited by small screens and constant apps witching.

What Gemini in Chrome on Android actually does in real usage

The biggest change that Google brought with Gemini integration in Android is not just AI Summaries, rather it now brings context awareness. Gemini inside Chrome will now understand the page you are viewing and it will respond to you based on that specific content.

This means users can:

ask questions about the page they are reading

get simplified explanations of technical content

extract key points without manual scrolling

compare product or information details across websites

So instead of searching for answers separately, the browser will now itself becomes the place where you can read the answers generated.

Chrome is no longer just a browser, it is becoming an AI productivity tool

One of the most important shifts that we have seen is that how Chrome connects across app inside Google’s ecosystem. It is no longer just limited to the browsing pages, and hence, this makes it function as a bridge between services.

Users can now use Gemini in Chrome to:

add events directly to Calendar

move recipe ingredients into Keep

find relevant information inside Gmail

connect tasks across multiple apps without leaving the browser

All these features together changes Chrome from a browsing tool into a productivity layer that will sit on top of multiple apps.

Google adds Auto Browse in Chrome: An Assistant that can complete tasks for you

Another significant addition is auto browse on Android, allowing Chrome to perform multi-step actions. It will not just assist you with information.

To understand this in a better way, for example, it can:

use event details to book parking automatically

help manage subscriptions and repeat purchases

complete routine tasks without manual navigation

Nevertheless, Chrome will still ask for confirmation and permission before completing sensitive actions such as payments or posts. This will not just create a balance between automation and user control, but will also enhance the user experience, especially after AI systems are taking more direct action on behalf of users.

Integration with Nano banana: AI image editing into browsing

Another interesting update is the integration of Nano Banana capabilities inside Chrome. This addition will allow users to generate modify images directly while browsing.

It can:

convert web pages into visual summaries

turn text-heavy content into infographics

modify images to show real-world scenarios, such as furnished rooms or product setups

Google is changing how information is consumed. Rather than only reading content, you can now transform it into visual formats instantly inside the browser.

I used Chrome every day, but this update changes how I interact with the internet

Users who have long time association with Chrome have always considered it as a utility. Something simple! Something predictable! However, after the introduction of Gemini the relationship changed.

Currently, browsing is no longer just about opening websites. It is becoming about interacting with content, receiving AI-generated outputs, and delegating tasks, especially based on what is on screen.

This is a small but important shift in behavior. The browser now don’t act as a passive window, rather it is becoming an active participant with user.

Security risks and why Google is adding protection for AI browsing actions

Chrome is becoming more capable and its security is also turning more critical. AI systems that can actually take actions is also including and introducing more risks if they are manipulated incorrectly.

This is where Google enters and the company is adding protections against threats like prompt injection. Under this threat, malicious instructions are hidden inside the web pages that could influence AI behavior. The tech giant also added Auto Browse feature that includes confirmation steps before executing sensitive tasks or prevent misuse.

FAQ’s

What is new in Chrome on Android with Gemini?

Chrome on Android now includes Gemini AI features

Is Chrome becoming an AI browser now?

Yes

What is auto browse in Chrome?

Auto browse is a feature that allows Chrome to complete multi-step tasks

Can Gemini in Chrome access other apps?

Yes

Is Chrome on Android still secure with AI features?

Yes

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What devices will get Gemini in Chrome?

Gemini in Chrome is rolling out to select Android devices running Android 12 and above.