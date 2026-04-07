Google launches AI Edge Eloquent: Offline dictation app now available on iOS

Google has quietly launched a new application called Google AI Edge Eloquent. It is an app that is based on speech-to-text and it functions even when you are offline. You can now get it on iOS and it is an app that makes dictation quicker and easier. The application involves AI models to exchange verbal speech into perfectly structured text without the user having to go out of their way. Also Read: Google personal intelligence now available for free users, but there's a limitation

Google Launches AI Edge Eloquent App

Offline support is one of the major features of this app. Once the necessary AI models are downloaded, the user is now able to dictate straight into the device. Constant access to the internet is not necessary. This is handy to individuals who need privacy or those who need to work without a network. Also Read: Sundar Pichai Announces Free Access To Google Veo 3 For Limited Time: How To Generate AI Videos With Sound, Music, And Dialogues

This app displays live transcription as the user is speaking. It automatically deletes filler words such as “um and aah) once the user pauses. This would assist in producing readable and clean text without manual editing. Also Read: Google Photos Can Now Animate Your Old Pictures: Here’s How

AI Edge Eloquent App Features

Google AI edge eloquent also provides an option to edit the text. The user has options of transforming their transcript into key points, short version, long version or a formal sounding. It saves time and lessens the required time of rewriting.

It is also possible to add custom words in the app. The user can even import names and certain words that are used in Gmail, should the user allow it. This will guarantee increased precision, particularly of very common words or technical vocabulary.

How it is Used

Although the application is used offline, it also has a cloud mode. It employs superior models to refine the text when it is turned on. Based on the needs, users may have off-line or cloud processing.

The program stores records of the previous dictation. It displays such details as the number of words spoken and typing speed. The users are also able to search through the past transcripts.

Availability

Currently, the application can exclusively be used on iOS devices. Nonetheless, there are high indications that in the near future an Android version can be launched. It is reported to potentially provide greater integration into the system, such as an optional default keyboard and a floating shortcut button.

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Comprehensively, Google AI edge Eloquent specializes in the easy and effective dictation. It uses both offline and intelligent AI to provide readable and usable texts. Given the enlargement, it may become a useful tool in day to day writing required.