Amazon Prime Video will now show you ads unless you pay more

The new change is coming to Amazon Prime Video customers in the US, and the company has not said a word about other markets.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Dec 27, 2023, 02:20 PM IST

Amazon Prime Video is finally resorting to showing ads.

Story Highlights

  • Amazon Prime Video will show advertisements from next year.
  • The existing plan will be full of ads at different locations of the video.
  • You will have to pay more to get rid of advertisements.

Amazon Prime Video will show advertisements during movies and TV shows from January 29, as it aims to expand its ad business and increase revenue from entertainment. Prime Video customers will have the option of paying an additional $2.99 (roughly Rs 250) per month to avoid limited ads. The company said that this move will allow it “to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

In an email sent to customers, Amazon said the company aims to have “meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers.” “No action is required from you, and there is no change to the current price of your Prime membership,” the company wrote in the email.

Amazon Prime currently costs $14.99 each month or $139 annually. Prime Video can be subscribed to individually for $8.99 per month. The new change is coming to Prime Video customers in the US, and the company has not said a word about other markets. In India, Amazon Prime Video costs Rs 1,499 annually.

“We will also offer a new ad-free option for an additional $2.99 per month,” said the company. The new charge for ad-free streaming would bring Prime to just under $18, and would push standalone Prime Video to just under $12, reports The Verge.

The move comes as rival streaming services continue to raise subscription rates and push ads. Disney Plus, Hulu, Max, Netflix, and Paramount Plus all include ads on their most affordable tiers. Amazon spent more than $7 billion last year on Amazon Originals, live sports programming and licensed third-party video content offered as part of Prime.

— Written with inputs from IANS

Author Name | Shubham Verma

Tags

amazon prime videoPrime video

