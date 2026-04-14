OTT releases this week (April 13-19): Euphoria S3, Toaster, Matka King, Assi and more

Published By: Shubham Arora | Published: Apr 14, 2026, 12:30 PM (IST)
This week’s OTT lineup brings a mix of returning shows and fresh releases across platforms. From crime dramas to romantic films and a couple of big-name series, there’s enough dropping between April 13 and April 19 to keep things sorted for the weekend. Also Read: Anil Kapoor’s 24 coming to OTT: Release date, platform, and details
The list includes titles like Euphoria Season 3, Toaster, and Matka King, along with a few others across different genres. Also Read: CSK vs DC IPL 2026 live streaming: How to watch Chennai vs Delhi on mobile
Platform: JioHotstar Also Read: IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH: Match time, how to watch live streaming on mobile and TV
Release Date: April 15, 2026
The new season picks up after a time jump and continues Rue’s story. It stays focused on her struggles, while also showing how things have changed for the people around her.
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 15, 2026
This one follows a man who is extremely careful with money, but things around him slowly begin to slip out of control. The story moves in a slightly chaotic direction, with a mix of dark humour.
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Set in 1960s Mumbai, the series follows the journey of a man who builds his place in the gambling scene. It focuses on how things grow around him over time.
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: April 17, 2026
A courtroom drama that follows a lawyer handling a difficult case. The story looks at the legal process and the challenges involved.
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 17, 2026
A relationship-focused film that looks at two people dealing with their own insecurities while trying to make things work.
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 16, 2026
A coming-of-age story that looks at young relationships and personal growth. It keeps things simple and grounded.
Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: April 15, 2026
A mystery thriller set in a forest, where a group of officers go in to investigate a case but end up in an unusual situation.
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 16, 2026
The new season brings a different story with a new set of characters, continuing the same mix of tension and dark humour.
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 15, 2026
The story continues around relationships built on lies. As things move forward, more secrets come out and the situation keeps getting messier for the characters.
This week’s releases are spread across platforms, so there’s no shortage of options. Whether you’re in the mood for a series like Euphoria or something lighter like a relationship drama, the lineup covers different types of content without going too heavy in one direction.
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