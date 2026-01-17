Xiaomi Smart Audio Glasses Debut With Built-In Speakers, 13-Hour Battery: Price, Features

Xiaomi has added a new product to its wearable lineup with the launch of the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Audio Glasses. The glasses have been introduced in select European markets and are aimed at users who want audio features without wearing traditional earphones. Instead of focusing on fitness or displays, Xiaomi’s approach here is centred on everyday use, mixing eyewear with open-ear audio. Also Read: Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, 15 Pro+ 5G India Launch Teased After Global Debut: What To Expect

Open-Ear Audio Built Into The Frame

The Xiaomi Smart Audio Glasses come with built-in ultrasonic speakers and microphones integrated directly into the frame. Unlike regular earphones, these glasses do not go inside the ear. The open-ear design allows users to listen to music or attend calls while still being aware of their surroundings, which can be useful while walking outdoors or commuting. Also Read: Xiaomi 17 Max Leak Reveals Battery, Display, And Charging Details: All We Know

Xiaomi says the glasses use air-conducted sound transmission, supported by an SLS0820 ultrasonic speaker. There are four microphones onboard, along with wind-noise reduction to improve call quality. A dedicated privacy mode is also included, which is designed to reduce sound leakage so people nearby are less likely to hear what is being played. Also Read: Redmi Note 15 5G First Sale In India Today: Price, Bank Offers, Specs Explained

Xiaomi Smart Audio Glasses Specs, Features

Xiaomi is offering the smart audio glasses in three styles: Titanium, Pilot-style, and Browline. The Titanium variant is the lightest, weighing 27.6 grams. Some versions also come with lenses that include UV protection and Bluetooth light filtering.

The glasses have touch controls on the frame, which can be used to play or pause audio, change volume, and take calls. Xiaomi also offers a companion app that lets users adjust gesture settings, use voice assistants, and locate the glasses if they are misplaced. There is also an LED privacy indicator that lights up during recording.

On a full charge, the Mijia Smart Audio Glasses are rated to deliver up to 13 hours of continuous audio playback. Xiaomi also claims that a quick 10-minute charge can provide up to four hours of listening time. Charging is done via a magnetic connector.

For connectivity, the glasses support Bluetooth 5.2 and come with IP54 dust and water resistance, so they should handle daily use without issues. They can also stay connected to two devices at the same time.

Xiaomi Smart Audio Glasses Price, Availability

In Europe, the Titanium version of the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Audio Glasses is priced at €199 (approx. Rs 21,000). The Pilot-style and Browline variants are listed at €179 (around Rs 18,900). Xiaomi has not yet shared details about availability in other regions.