Realme Buds Clip launched in India: Open-Ear design, IP55 rating and 36-hour battery

Realme has unveiled its Buds Clip in India with aim to offer an open-ear wireless earbud at an affordable price range. The product is announced alongside Realme P4 Power 5G. As per company, the earbuds offer durability, advanced audio features, and comfort in a compact design.

Price and Availability in India

The Realme Buds Clip is priced at Rs 5,999 in India and comes in Titanium Black and Titanium Gold colors. You can purchase the Buds Clip via company’s official website and e-commerce sites such as Amazon, Flipkart, and selected offline stores. The tech giant has also introduced special launch offer, allowing buyers to get the earbuds for Rs 5,499. The first sale of the earbuds starts on 5 February at 12:00PM

Realme Buds Clip Features

The REalme Buds Clip features an open-ear design and sits comfortably on the outer ear. The earbuds weigh just 5.3 grams and is equipped with the Titanium-Fit matte finish, allowing it to be resistant to sweat and oil. For dust and water resistance, the brand brings it with IP55 rating, and hence suitable for outdoor use and workouts.

For audio, the company packs the Realme Buds Clip with 11mm dual-magnet dynamic drivers. Additionally, it also comes with NextBass-powered bass boost system for rich sound output. To minimize audio leak, the brand has given 3D spatial support and directional sound. Calls can also be enhanced with the dual microphones, featuring AI-backed environmental noise cancellation along with wind reduction.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, SBC and AAC codecs, dual-device connection, Microsoft Swift Pair, and low latency of 45ms. Additionally, the AI Translator feature offers real-time translation for over 30 languages, powered by Realme’s Next AI technology.

Battery

Talking about the battery capacity, the earbuds provide up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge. The charging case extends a total of 36 hours of listening experience. Each earbud is equipped with a 45mAh battery, while the 530mAh case supports USB Type-C charging.

