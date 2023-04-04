OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS earbuds arrive in India: Check details

OnePlus hosted a special event today wherein the company launched its mid-budget smartphone dubbed as the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. In addition to launching the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G successor, the company also launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds dubbed as the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. The newly launched OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are the successor to the original OnePlus Nord Buds that arrived in India last year at a price of Rs 2,799. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, features

So, here is everything you need to know about the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS earbuds. Also Read - Oppo confirms its business is on hold in Germany after reports of exit from EU

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 India price and availability

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 come in two colour varinats — Thunder Gray and Lightning White. They are price at Rs 2,999 in India and they will be available in the country starting April 11. It’s the same date when the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone will go on its first sale in the country. Interested buyers will be available to purchase these earbuds at OnePlus.in, Amazon India, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma and select partner stores. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launch today: How to watch the Livestream and What to expect

Furthermore, OnePlus announced that it will be offering an instant discount of Rs 200 on the purchases made via ICICI Bank credit cards, EMI purchases and net-banking.

It’s time to get in the groove! The #OnePlusNordBuds2 are out now! Sale begins April 11. Stay tuned: https://t.co/lHyiXRL5Hg pic.twitter.com/eyIdI6bNX9 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 4, 2023

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 specifications and features

Coming to features and specifications, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS earbuds comes with 12.4mm dynamic drivers with Titanized vibrating diaphragm, which the company says produces clearer and heavier sound. These divers are supported by the company’s bass enhancement algorithm called BassWave, which OnePlus says dynamically enhances the sound for a balanced listening experience with deeper bass and crisp vocals.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 also comes with the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature up to 25db — something that remained missing from the original Nord Buds. These earbuds feature a dual-mic design and IP55 dust and water-resistant rating. Additionally, they come with advanced audio features such as Dolby Atmos, OnePlus Fast Pair, Sound Master Equalizer and the built-in Dirac Audio Tuner.

Coming to the battery, the charging case comes with a 480mAh battery while each bud comes with a 41mAh battery. The buds and the case offer a playback time of up to 27 hours with the ANC on and up to 36 hours with ANC on. They also feature support for flash charging technology and that 10 minute of charge provides enough juice that lasts for up to five hours with ANC off.