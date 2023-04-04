comscore OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G arrives in India: Check details
    OnePlus today launched a new mid-budget smartphone in India dubbed as the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. Here’s what we know about it.

    • OnePlus today launched the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in India.
    • The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with a 108MP camera.
    • The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery.
    OnePlus today hosted a special event wherein the company launched a new mid-budget smartphone. The phone dubbed as the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is a part of the company’s Nord-series smartphones and it is the successor to last year’s OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone that starts at Rs 18,999 in India. It comes with top-of-the line features such as the Snapdragon 695 system-on-chip (SoC), 108MP camera and 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology among others. Also Read - Oppo confirms its business is on hold in Germany after reports of exit from EU

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G price and availability

    The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray colour variants. It will be available in India via its first open sale on April 11 via OnePlus.in, Amazon India, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus experience stores and select partner stores. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launch today: How to watch the Livestream and What to expect

    Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be available in India in two storage variants — one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space that will be available at a price of Rs 19,999, and the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant that will be available at a price of Rs 21,999. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite key specs revealed: 108MP cameras, up to 16GB RAM, and more

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G specifications and features

    Now let’s talk about the features. The newly launched Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with a 6.72-inch full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate, a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

    The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G successor is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. OnePlus is also providing support for 8GB of virtual RAM and ability to expand the storage space using a microSD card of up to 1TB space. Additionally, the phone has a Game Focus Mode for playing uninterruptedly. The phone runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1. OnePlus has promised to provide two years of OS upgrades and three years of security upgrades. For audio, the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G supports a 200 percent volume mode, dual stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm jack.

    Coming to the camera, the phone supports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth-assist lens and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W superVOOC fast charging technology.

    • Published Date: April 4, 2023 7:37 PM IST
