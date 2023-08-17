OnePlus has announced the open sales for the OnePlus Bullets Z2 ANC. The wireless earphones are available for sale starting August 17 at 12 PM. Some of the highlights of the newly launched wireless earphones include noise cancellation technology, immersive sound quality, and a host of smart features.

OnePlus Bullets Z2 price and availability

OnePlus Bullets Z2 are available in Grand Green and Booming Black colours and is priced at Rs 2,299. The newly launched earphone is available via OnePlus’ official website, OnePlus store app, OnePlus experience stores and partner stores, Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra.

OnePlus Bullets Z2 specifications

OnePlus Bullets Z2 comes with a drive size of 1.24 cm, a titanium-coated dome and a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000KHz. The earphones have a driver sensitivity of 112±3dB and support AAC and SBC codecs.

OnePlus Bullets Z2 earphones also support 45dB hybrid noise cancellation technology and has a maximum sound pressure level of 102dB and an impendence of 32ohm.

Coming to Bluetooth specifications, the newly launched earphones support Bluetooth v5.2 and a range of 10 meters.

Coming to the battery, the earphones has got 220mAh battery and users can enjoy 20 hours of battery life with ANC turned on while ANC turned off extends the battery life to 28 hours. In addition to this, the earphone has got lightning-fast charging capabilities, which means 10 minutes of charging provides 20 hours of usage.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC is IP55 water and sweat resistant. It is ideal for intense workouts and outdoor adventures. The earphone has a skin-friendly material and ergonomically curved design along with the magnetic control, which makes on/off functionality easy.

In addition to this, the earphone has got Google Fast Pair and Smart Assistance.

Meanwhile, OnePlus launched its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, in China on August 16. The phone boasts some impressive features, such as a 6.74-inch AMOLED curved display with 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage, and a 50MP triple rear camera setup.

One of the most notable features of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is its display, which has a special coating that makes it water-resistant and allows it to work even when wet or in rain. This feature is called “Rain Mode” and can be activated from the settings menu.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro also comes with a massive 5000mAh battery that supports up to 150W fast charging. According to OnePlus, the phone can be fully charged in just 17 minutes using the bundled charger. The phone also supports wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.