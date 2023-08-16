OnePlus Ace 2 Pro launched with ultra-smooth display that works in rain

OnePlus has launched a new Ace 2 Pro smartphone in China, featuring flagship features such as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a smooth AMOLED screen, and ultra-fast battery charging. But these features are mostly run-of-the-mill for a phone its category. What stands out is a new technology called Rain Water Touch, which allows you to use the display properly even when in the rain, preventing mistouches.

According to the company, which talked about the new Rain Water Technology at length at its event held on Wednesday, a customised touch chip, along with an in-house algorithm and full-link touch optimisations, allow the display to work even if it is subjected to rainwater. Usually, the display of a phone begins registering accidental touches, or rather mistouches, when waterdrops are falling on it — even if the phone is waterproof. OnePlus is touting the phone display will keep troubles with accessing phones in the rain at bay — although it does not say anything about the IP rating of the Ace 2 Pro.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro price

The Ace 2 Pro comes in multiple RAM and storage configurations, starting at a price of CNY 2,999, which is approximately Rs 34,600 for the model that has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You get Aurora Green and Titanium Ash Grey (translated from Mandarin) as colour options for the Ace 2 Pro, which is going on sale starting August 23. OnePlus has not said a word on the phone’s availability outside of its home market, but it is likely the phone will arrive with a different name to India and other markets where OnePlus operates.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro specifications

OnePlus’ new phone comes with a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ screen that uses a curved AMOLED panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 450 PPI. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor, as well. Powering the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. On the back, the phone comes with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP camera housed inside the punch-hole on the display. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro uses a 5000mAh battery with support for 150W fast-charging technology. There is also an IR blaster that lets you control IR-enabled home appliances, such as a TV or an AC.