Nothing may soon launch a smartwatch as per a trademark

Nothing's next product line could be smartwatches. A new trademark makes netizens believe that the London-based company has a smartwatch in works.

  Nothing's could soon launch a smartwatch in different markets.
  Nothing recently revealed its upcoming USB Type-C cable.
  Nothing Phone (2) is set to launch next month.
Nothing

London-based consumer electronic brand Nothing will reportedly enter the smartwatch market. Also Read - Nothing Phone 2 to get transparent, says CEO Carl Pei

Leaker Mukul Sharma had spotted a trademark called ‘CMF BY Nothing’ earlier this year, however recently, the same wordmark was spotted attached to a product’s certification listing with the model number ‘D395,’ reports Android Authority. Also Read - Like compact phones? Here's what Nothing founder Carl Pei has to say about them

This product is expected to be a smartwatch. Also Read - Nothing Phone 2 to be available in India via Flipkart: Here’s everything we know about it

In February, when a user tweeted, “please tell me @nothing will enter the smartwatch business one day. I used to pray for times like this,” Nothing CEO Carl Pei replied, “Learning about the category.”

Pei on Monday had shown off a transparent USB Type-C cable for the upcoming ‘Phone (2)’ smartphone.

He had also said, “Man our new USB Type-C cable is ‘nice’.”

Last week, the electronic brand had announced that it will launch its next flagship smartphone, Phone (2), in India on July 11.

Known for its unique designs and distinctive features, the company revealed that Phone (2) will come with a premium-tier powerhouse Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 features an 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) capable of capturing over 4,000 times more camera data than the ISP used on the Phone (1).

IANS

  • Published Date: June 22, 2023 2:05 PM IST
