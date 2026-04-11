CMF Phone 3 Pro tipped to ditch MediaTek for Snapdragon chip

CMF Phone 3 Pro leak: CMF is likely to bring a new phone soon, and details around it have already started popping up. The CMF Phone 3 Pro is being talked about in recent leaks, and the main change seems to be around the processor this time. Also Read: Nothing Phone 3a Lite may get price hike soon: Here’s what to know

While the company has not confirmed anything yet, the leak gives a rough idea of what to expect from the next version. Compared to the previous model, this looks like a steady update rather than a complete redesign. Also Read: Nothing AI smart glasses tipped to launch in 2027; Could rival Meta Ray-Ban

Snapdragon chip could be the biggest change

The CMF Phone 3 Pro is expected to come with a Snapdragon processor, most likely the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4. This would be a change from earlier models. The CMF Phone 2 Pro used a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip, and the first CMF Phone also followed a similar route. Also Read: Nothing CEO Carl Pei says apps could disappear in an AI-based future, here's WHY

Switching to Snapdragon could change how the phone performs in day-to-day use, especially when it comes to efficiency and app handling. That said, actual performance will only be clear once the phone is official.

Battery and charging may see a bump

The CMF Phone 3 Pro is expected to come with a battery somewhere above the 5,000mAh mark, possibly around 5,400mAh.

Charging speed could also improve. The phone is tipped to support 45W wired charging, which is an upgrade over the 33W charging seen on the previous model.

Design changes look limited

In terms of design, there may not be major changes. The overall look is expected to stay close to what we saw on the CMF Phone 2 Pro.

There are small tweaks though. The frame could move from plastic to metal, which may improve the feel in hand. The rear camera layout is also expected to remain similar, but with slight adjustments in the placement of the flash and the third camera.

These are not big changes, but they suggest a bit of refinement rather than a complete shift.

Display and other details

The display is expected to be an AMOLED panel with a full-HD+ resolution and a centred punch-hole cutout. There are no clear details about the display size yet, but it should be similar to what we saw on the previous model.

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Since all of this is coming from early leaks, nothing is final yet. It looks like CMF is sticking to small upgrades here instead of changing too much at once.