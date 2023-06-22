Meta has announced the Meta Quest v55 update for Quest 2 and Quest Pro VR headset. The update includes several new features and improvements, such as higher CPU and GPU clock speeds, a standalone VR app for Messenger, a new and improved Explore section, multi-touch support for the Meta Quest Browser, and more. Also Read - WhatsApp will now let you silence incoming calls from unknown callers: How it works

With the latest update, Meta is upgrading the performance of Quest 2 and Quest Pro VR headsets. As per Meta's claim, users will see an up to 26 percent CPU performance increase in both the headsets and up to 19 percent GPU speed increase for Quest 2 and 11 percent GPU speed increase for Quest Pro.

The company said that with this update, users will now experience "smoother gameplay, a more responsive UI, and richer content on both headsets." In addition to this, the company is also enabling Dynamic Resolution Scaling for both headsets, which will enable "games and apps can take advantage of increased pixel density without dropping frames".

“We promised you a performance upgrade, and now we’re delivering. With v55, we’re updating the Quest 2 and Pro GPU and CPU. Both headsets should see an up-to 26% CPU performance increase, while you can expect an up-to 19% GPU speed increase for Quest 2 and 11% GPU speed increase for Quest Pro,” Meta said in a blog post.

In addition to this, Meta has announced several other features with this update. Here are other new features coming with the Meta Quest v55 update.

Other new features coming with Meta Quest v55 update

Messenger app

Meta has also announced a standalone VR app for Messenger with this update. It will allow users to connect with their friends and family across different devices and platforms. Users can use their voice or personalised avatars to chat, hang out, and play games in VR.

Explore

Meta has announced a new and improved Explore section, which brings together short-form videos, media content, and more in one convenient place. Users can express themselves with new Avatar digital outfits, watch their favourite shows and movies, or explore new worlds in Meta Horizon Worlds.

Meta said that users can also watch Instagram and Facebook Reels to discover content relevant to their passions and interests.

Multi-touch support for the Meta Quest Browser

Meta has rolled out multi-touch support for the Meta Quest Browser with this update. It enables users to use either their Touch controllers or their hands to zoom in, zoom out, and interact with other web elements. This feature makes browsing online, watching videos, and playing games more natural and intuitive, as per the company.

Meta has started the gradual rollout of the new update and it will reach all the eligible devices soon.