CMF by Nothing: Nothing’s sub-brand CMF today launched its first set of products today. The company today launched the CMF Buds Pro TWS earbuds and the CMF Watch Pro smartwatch in a global launch event today. In addition to wearables, the company also launched a Power 65W GaN adapter.

Nothing says that with its CMF-branded products, it aims to make ‘great design more accessible’. “Through our inaugural products, including Buds Pro, Watch Pro, and Power 65W GaN, we’re combining elevated design with advanced technology to deliver an uncompromised user experience at a relatively accessible price point,” Akis Evangelidis, Nothing co-founder, said on the occasion.

CMF Buds Pro, CMF Watch Pro India price and availability

As far as pricing and availability are concerned, the Metallic Grey CMF Watch Pro costs Rs 4,999 while the Dark Grey colour variant costs Rs 4,499. On the other hand, CMF Buds Pro is priced at Rs 3,499 and it will be available in India in Dark Grey, Light Grey and Orange colour variants. Similarly, the CMF Power 65W GaN charger is priced at Rs 2,999 and it will be available in India in Dark Grey and Orange colour variants.

Interested buyers will be able to purchase CMF Buds Pro, Watch Pro, and Power 65W GaN during the limited drop sale on Flipkart and Myntra at 12PM on September 30 at a special launch price of Rs 2,999 for CMF Buds Pro, Rs 3,999 for the Dark Grey colour variant of the Watch Pro, Rs 4,499 for the Metallic Grey colour variant of the Watch Pro, and Rs 2,699 for the Orange colour variant of the Power 65W GaN adapter.

In addition to that, CMF will be organising Limited Drops with Superkicks, which will essentially be one of the first places in the world for customers to buy CMF Buds Pro and Watch Pro. These Superkicks will be available starting September 30 at the company’s Delhi store. Nothing also said that the newly launched CMF products will also be available on sale during the Big Billion Days on Flipkart, on Myntra. It will also be available in offline stores including Vijay Sales and leading retail partners.

CMF Buds Pro specifications and features

Coming to the features, the CMF Buds Pro comes with Dynamic Boost Bass Driver along with Liquid Crystal Polymer diaphragm. It supports Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation technology with a depth of up to 45dB, and a frequency range of 5,000Hz. CMF says that the Buds Pro use six high-definition microphones and powerful software algorithms to eliminate a broader spectrum of background noises for an immersive audio experience. These earbuds also have an advanced Wind Noise Reduction algorithm, which combined with two optimally positioned openings at the top of each earbud for wind to pass through, ensures minimal sound interference caused by wind.

On the battery front, the CMF Buds Pro has a 55mAh battery in each earbud, which the company says offers up to 11 hours of music playback on a single charge with ANC off or extend their listening time to up to 39 hours with the charging case. It also features support for Fast Charge functionality that offers five hours of listening time in just 10 minutes of charging. Additional features include support for Bluetooth 5.3, Microsoft Swift Pair, Google Fast Pair and in-ear detection.

The CMF Buds Pro connect to the Nothing X app to offer a more customised user experience along with access to touch controls, switch between ANC levels, and Low Lag Mode to reduce latency while gaming.

CMF Watch Pro specifications and features

Coming to the CMF Watch Pro, it features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with over 600 nits of peak brightness, a resolution of 410 x 502 pixels, and a screen refresh rate of 58fps. It comes with a built-in multi-system GPS that can be used for getting accurate location and distance data for activities such as running, cycling, walking, and hiking. On the feature front, it supports 110 sport modes, along with 24-hour health monitoring, which includes real-time heart rate and blood oxygen saturation monitoring, sleep and stress monitoring, hydration and movement reminders, and personalised goals to track your progress. CMF Watch Pro is powered by a 340mAh battery that provides up to 13 days of battery life with typical usage.