Apple Vision Pro has gained a lot of limelight ever since the company introduced it at WWDC 2023. The headset was previewed by some tech enthusiasts and they felt the device was too heavy for a couple of hours of use.

When Engadget Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar previewed the Vision Pro in early June, he found an extra Velcro strap in the prototype. He was told by a company representative that the device could accommodate more straps if needed. However, that extra strap does not appear in any of the Vision Pro's promotional material.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple made the strap, which fits over the user's head, to address the issue of the Vision Pro feeling "too heavy" after prolonged use. The company may sell the strap as an extra accessory instead of bundling it with the device, similar to how it charged $999 for the Pro Display XDR's stand separately.

However, that may not be surprising, considering Apple said Vision Pro would “start” at $3,499 when it hits the market in 2024.

Apple aims to sell the device to consumers as well as developers, regardless of the Vision Pro’s steep price. Gurman reports that the company will have specific areas in its retail stores where people can demo the device. He also reveals that Apple has designed an iPhone app that its retail staff will use to scan a customer’s face and verify they get the proper bands and light seal for their headset.

Apple Vision Pro could debut as late as May 2024. In the meantime, Gurman says the company has transferred some employees to work on a less expensive headset and a second-generation Vision Pro.

For the unversed, Apple Vision Pro is a spatial computing device that combines digital content with the physical world. It operates on visionOS and it has a fully three-dimensional user interface that responds to a user’s eyes, hands, and voice.

The device consists of a single piece of glass that is moulded and laminated in three dimensions and then polished to create an optical surface that functions as a lens for the numerous cameras and sensors.

The headset includes Light Seal, a soft textile that conforms to a user’s face for an accurate fit and comes in various shapes and sizes. It also has flexible straps that make sure the audio remains close to the user’s ears and a Head Band that is one piece of fabric that is knitted in three dimensions to provide padding, breathability, and stretch. The band comes in different sizes and can be easily replaced with another band with a simple mechanism.