Vodafone Idea, also known as Vi, today announced that it is upgrading select family plans with additional data benefits. The company today announced that it is adding data sharing benefits to its Vi Max Family Postpaid Plans. As a part of these benefits, Vi Max Family Postpaid plan users will get additional ranging from 10GB to 25GB on top of their selected postpaid plan. Additionally, this proposition will allow primary and secondary members of the family plan to share the additional data quota. Simply put, primary users will be able to share the additional data that they get depending on their plan with other members who are a part of the family plan.

READ MORE Vi now lets postpaid users choose what benefits they want in their plan

In addition to this, the company said that it has also extended Night-Time Unlimited Data benefits to Vi Max Family Postpaid Plans, which in turn will offer them an unlimited data experience from 12AM to 6AM.

With these benefits, Vi Max Rs 601 Family plan will offer a total data quota of 120GB with two connections. On the other hand, Vi Max Family plans worth Rs 1001 and Rs 1151 will offer a data quota of 280GB with four connections and 325GB with five connections respectively.

READ MORE Vi now offers free OTT subscription with Rs 839 prepaid recharge plan

Here is a detailed breakdown of what updated Vi Max Family Postpaid Plans will offer users:

Vi Max Family 601 plan

This plan costs Rs 601 per month and it offers two connections along with unlimited calls, 3,000 SMS, 70GB of unlimited data between 12AM to 6AM and 200GB of data rollover benefit. It also offers users Vi Movies and TV subscription, Hungama Music in Vi app, Vi Games, six-months of Amazon Prime subscription, one year of Disney Plus Hotstar subscription, and 12 months of Sony LIV subscription to name a few.

Additionally, it offers unlimited calls, 3000 SMS, 40GB data and 200GB of data rollover capability to additional users. With today’s announcement, it offers 10GB of extra data to the users.

Vi Max Family 1001 plan

This plan costs Rs 1001 per month and it offers four connections along with unlimited calls, 3,000 SMS, 140GB of unlimited data between 12AM to 6AM and 200GB of data rollover benefit. It also offers users Vi Movies and TV subscription, Hungama Music in Vi app, Vi Games, six-months of Amazon Prime subscription, one year of Disney Plus Hotstar subscription, and 12 months of Sony LIV subscription to name a few.

Additionally, it offers unlimited calls, 3000 SMS, 40GB data and 200GB of data rollover capability to additional users. With today’s announcement, it offers 20GB of extra data to the users.

Vi Max Family 1151 plan

This plan costs Rs 1151 per month and it offers five connections along with unlimited calls, 3,000 SMS, 140GB of unlimited data between 12AM to 6AM and 200GB of data rollover benefit. It also offers users Vi Movies and TV subscription, Hungama Music in Vi app, Vi Games, six-months of Amazon Prime subscription, one year of Disney Plus Hotstar subscription, and 12 months of Sony LIV subscription to name a few.

Additionally, it offers unlimited calls, 3000 SMS, 40GB data and 200GB of data rollover capability to additional users. With today’s announcement, it offers 25GB of extra data to the users.