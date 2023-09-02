comscore
  • Vi now lets postpaid users choose what benefits they want in their plan

Vi now lets postpaid users choose what benefits they want in their plan

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has launched a new initiative under which the Vi Max Individual and Family postpaid users can choose their benefits.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Sep 02, 2023, 07:27 PM IST

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has come up with a new postpaid intiaitive.
Story Highlights

  • Vi has launched a new initiative for postpaid users.
  • Both Vi Max Individual and Family postpaid users can choose their benefits.
  • These benefits are available across four categories.

Every postpaid plan comes with certain benefits that the user is entitled to as a subscriber. It could be a subscription to a music streaming or video streaming service or it could just be a mobile phone protection plan. Sometimes you do not want a particular benefit in your plan, or, alternatively, want that particular benefit in your plan. Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) is making that happen with its new initiative to give its postpaid users the freedom to opt for exclusive lifestyle benefits across categories, such as entertainment, food, travel, and mobile security.

Under the new initiative, Vi Max Individual and Family postpaid users will have the choice of opting for a range of benefits from a premium partner across the four categories. In other words, depending on the plan you are subscribing to, you will have a number of choice options for benefits under your subscription. The benefits under the four categories are as follows:

Entertainment: Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and SunNXT

Food: 6 months of subscription to EazyDiner with a 50 percent discount at premium restaurants and bars

Travel: 1-year subscription to EaseMyTrip, along with Rs 750 off on round trip booking or Rs 400 off on one-way flight tickets every month

Mobile Security: 1-year subscription to Norton Anti-Virus protection for 1 mobile device

“By integrating preferred OTT subscriptions, enhanced security measures, and lifestyle privileges, we’re delivering a holistic solution that resonates with the digital lifestyle of today’s users,” said Avneesh Khosla, chief marketing officer at Vi.

Vi Max Individual Plans with benefit choices: 

Plan

Rs 401

Rs 501

Rs 701

RED X 1101

Choice Available

1

2

3

ALL

Choice Benefits

6 Months Subscription to Amazon Prime

Yes

Yes

Yes

1 Year Mobile Subscription of Disney+Hotstar

Yes

Yes

1-Year Super Subscription of Disney+Hotstar

Yes

Yes

1 Year Mobile Subscription of SonyLiv

Yes

Yes

1 Year Premium Subscription of SonyLiv

Yes

Yes

1 Year Subscription of SunNXT

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

1 Year Subscription of EaseMyTrip

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Complete subscription to Norton Anti-Virus

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

6 Months Subscription of EazyDiner

Yes

Yes

Yes

MakeMyTrip Discount

Yes

Airport Lounge Access (4/year)

Yes

IR Pack worth Rs. 2999/year

Yes

Vi Max Family Plans with benefit choices:

Plan

Rs 601

Rs 1001

Rs 1151

No. of Connection

2

4

5

Choice Available

2

2

2

Choice Benefits

6 Months Subscription to Amazon Prime

Yes

Yes

Yes

1 Year Mobile Subscription of Disney+Hotstar

Yes

Yes

Yes

1 Year Mobile Subscription of SonyLiv

Yes

Yes

Yes

1 Year Subscription of SunNXT

Yes

Yes

Yes

1 Year Subscription of EaseMyTrip

Yes

Yes

Yes

Complete subscription to Norton Anti-Virus

Yes

Yes

Yes

6 Months Subscription of EazyDiner

Yes

Yes

Author Name | Shubham Verma

