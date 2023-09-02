Vi now lets postpaid users choose what benefits they want in their plan

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Every postpaid plan comes with certain benefits that the user is entitled to as a subscriber. It could be a subscription to a music streaming or video streaming service or it could just be a mobile phone protection plan. Sometimes you do not want a particular benefit in your plan, or, alternatively, want that particular benefit in your plan. Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) is making that happen with its new initiative to give its postpaid users the freedom to opt for exclusive lifestyle benefits across categories, such as entertainment, food, travel, and mobile security.
Under the new initiative, Vi Max Individual and Family postpaid users will have the choice of opting for a range of benefits from a premium partner across the four categories. In other words, depending on the plan you are subscribing to, you will have a number of choice options for benefits under your subscription. The benefits under the four categories are as follows:
Entertainment: Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and SunNXT
Food: 6 months of subscription to EazyDiner with a 50 percent discount at premium restaurants and bars
Travel: 1-year subscription to EaseMyTrip, along with Rs 750 off on round trip booking or Rs 400 off on one-way flight tickets every month
Mobile Security: 1-year subscription to Norton Anti-Virus protection for 1 mobile device
“By integrating preferred OTT subscriptions, enhanced security measures, and lifestyle privileges, we’re delivering a holistic solution that resonates with the digital lifestyle of today’s users,” said Avneesh Khosla, chief marketing officer at Vi.
|
Plan
|
Rs 401
|
Rs 501
|
Rs 701
|
RED X 1101
|
Choice Available
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
ALL
|
Choice Benefits
|
6 Months Subscription to Amazon Prime
|
–
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
1 Year Mobile Subscription of Disney+Hotstar
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
–
|
–
|
1-Year Super Subscription of Disney+Hotstar
|
–
|
–
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
1 Year Mobile Subscription of SonyLiv
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
–
|
–
|
1 Year Premium Subscription of SonyLiv
|
–
|
–
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
1 Year Subscription of SunNXT
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
1 Year Subscription of EaseMyTrip
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Complete subscription to Norton Anti-Virus
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
6 Months Subscription of EazyDiner
|
–
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
MakeMyTrip Discount
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Yes
|
Airport Lounge Access (4/year)
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Yes
|
IR Pack worth Rs. 2999/year
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Yes
|
Plan
|
Rs 601
|
Rs 1001
|
Rs 1151
|
No. of Connection
|
2
|
4
|
5
|
Choice Available
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
Choice Benefits
|
6 Months Subscription to Amazon Prime
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
1 Year Mobile Subscription of Disney+Hotstar
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
1 Year Mobile Subscription of SonyLiv
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
1 Year Subscription of SunNXT
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
1 Year Subscription of EaseMyTrip
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Complete subscription to Norton Anti-Virus
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
6 Months Subscription of EazyDiner
|
–
|
Yes
|
Yes
Author Name | Shubham Verma
