Vi now lets postpaid users choose what benefits they want in their plan

Every postpaid plan comes with certain benefits that the user is entitled to as a subscriber. It could be a subscription to a music streaming or video streaming service or it could just be a mobile phone protection plan. Sometimes you do not want a particular benefit in your plan, or, alternatively, want that particular benefit in your plan. Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) is making that happen with its new initiative to give its postpaid users the freedom to opt for exclusive lifestyle benefits across categories, such as entertainment, food, travel, and mobile security.

Under the new initiative, Vi Max Individual and Family postpaid users will have the choice of opting for a range of benefits from a premium partner across the four categories. In other words, depending on the plan you are subscribing to, you will have a number of choice options for benefits under your subscription. The benefits under the four categories are as follows:

Entertainment: Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and SunNXT

Food: 6 months of subscription to EazyDiner with a 50 percent discount at premium restaurants and bars

Travel: 1-year subscription to EaseMyTrip, along with Rs 750 off on round trip booking or Rs 400 off on one-way flight tickets every month

Mobile Security: 1-year subscription to Norton Anti-Virus protection for 1 mobile device

“By integrating preferred OTT subscriptions, enhanced security measures, and lifestyle privileges, we’re delivering a holistic solution that resonates with the digital lifestyle of today’s users,” said Avneesh Khosla, chief marketing officer at Vi.

Vi Max Individual Plans with benefit choices:

Plan Rs 401 Rs 501 Rs 701 RED X 1101 Choice Available 1 2 3 ALL Choice Benefits 6 Months Subscription to Amazon Prime – Yes Yes Yes 1 Year Mobile Subscription of Disney+Hotstar Yes Yes – – 1-Year Super Subscription of Disney+Hotstar – – Yes Yes 1 Year Mobile Subscription of SonyLiv Yes Yes – – 1 Year Premium Subscription of SonyLiv – – Yes Yes 1 Year Subscription of SunNXT Yes Yes Yes Yes 1 Year Subscription of EaseMyTrip Yes Yes Yes Yes Complete subscription to Norton Anti-Virus Yes Yes Yes Yes 6 Months Subscription of EazyDiner – Yes Yes Yes MakeMyTrip Discount – – – Yes Airport Lounge Access (4/year) – – – Yes IR Pack worth Rs. 2999/year – – – Yes

Vi Max Family Plans with benefit choices: