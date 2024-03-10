Vodafone Idea Rs 75 plan now offers extra 4G data

Vi (Vodafone Idea) is giving away more data benefits to its prepaid customers who recharge with the Rs 75 data voucher. Available across all circles, the Vi Rs 75 plan is simply a data-top-up. So, you can recharge your account with this plan when no data is left in it. However, it would help if you had an active base plan on your account. The Rs 75 plan only adds more data to your account and does not have any other benefits. While the plan can be recharged through any app, the extra data benefit is available only through the Vi app on both Android and iOS.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rs 75 data voucher benefits

As part of the offer, Vi has increased the total data benefits under the Rs 75 plan. Usually, the Rs 75 plan adds 6GB of data to your base plan, giving you a validity of seven days to consume it. However, you can now get an extra 1.5GB of data in the plan, bringing the total benefits to 7.5GB. That means 1GB costs you Rs 10 now if you go for this plan. But there is a caveat that you should know about. The extra benefit will be available only if you use Vi’s app to recharge your account. Using a third-party app will give you the regular 6GB benefit, along with platform fees.

How to recharge

Using the Vodafone Idea’s mobile app is simple. The MyVi app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. You need to download the app, sign in using your Vi number, and look for the Rs 75 pack to recharge. The app supports all online payment options, such as credit card, debit card, and UPI. In case you are using a feature phone but want to recharge your account with this top-up, you can take the help of a friend or a family member who owns a smartphone. Download the MyVi app on their smartphone and then use your Vi number to sign into the app to make the recharge.