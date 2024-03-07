By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Spam calls are annoying and no matter how many times you ignore them, callers are relentless. The best way to keep spam calls at bay is to block the number so that the caller cannot pester you again. Blocking a call on an Android phone and an iPhone is pretty straightforward. The native dialer apps on both Android and iOS support blocking calls, as well as messages from as many numbers as you want. If you use a third-party dialer app, chances are it also can block calls, while WhatsApp already has the blocking function for both calls and messages.
On both Android and iOS, the Contacts app lets you block a number. Simply go to the contact you want to block and tap to open its details. On Android, you can find the option to block the number in the three-dot menu, while scrolling to the bottom of the page for contact on iOS will reveal the block button.
WhatsApp has a separate tab for audio and video calls. If you do not want to receive any call from a number, go to the Calls tab and tap that number. On Android, tap the three-dot menu on the top right corner and tap Block to block the number. On iOS, tap the “i” button to open the contact’s profile and then scroll down to find the “Block” option suffixed with either the caller’s number or name if you have saved the number. Tap this button to block the caller.Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.
Author Name | Shubham Verma
