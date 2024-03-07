Spam calls are annoying and no matter how many times you ignore them, callers are relentless. The best way to keep spam calls at bay is to block the number so that the caller cannot pester you again. Blocking a call on an Android phone and an iPhone is pretty straightforward. The native dialer apps on both Android and iOS support blocking calls, as well as messages from as many numbers as you want. If you use a third-party dialer app, chances are it also can block calls, while WhatsApp already has the blocking function for both calls and messages.

If you are finally fed up with spam calls, here is how to block a number

On Android:

Open the Phone app. Go to the Recents tab. Long-press on the number you want to block. Tap on Block/Report Spam in the pop-up menu. You might see an option to Report Call as Spam. Choose whether you want to report the call as spam and then tap Block.

On iOS:

Open the Phone app. Go to the Favorites, Recents, or Voicemail tab. Tap the More Info button next to the number or contact you want to block. Scroll down and tap Block this Caller.

Alternate methods

On both Android and iOS, the Contacts app lets you block a number. Simply go to the contact you want to block and tap to open its details. On Android, you can find the option to block the number in the three-dot menu, while scrolling to the bottom of the page for contact on iOS will reveal the block button.

How to block WhatsApp calls

WhatsApp has a separate tab for audio and video calls. If you do not want to receive any call from a number, go to the Calls tab and tap that number. On Android, tap the three-dot menu on the top right corner and tap Block to block the number. On iOS, tap the “i” button to open the contact’s profile and then scroll down to find the “Block” option suffixed with either the caller’s number or name if you have saved the number. Tap this button to block the caller.