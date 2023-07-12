Vodafone-Idea has announced two new prepaid recharge plans of Rs 198 and Rs 204. These plans are currently available in Mumbai and Gujarat circles only.

Vodafone-Idea has announced two new prepaid recharge plans of Rs 198 and Rs 204. These plans offer talk time benefits and 500MB of data with a validity of 30 days and are currently available in Mumbai and Gujarat circles only.

Calls on both these packs- Rs 198 and Rs 204 are charged at 2.5p per sec and there is no additional benefit available to subscribers.

The company has also introduced a Rs 17 prepaid recharge pack, which is valid for one day and gives unlimited data benefits from 12 AM to 6 AM. This prepaid plan is available across the country.

In addition to this, there is another prepaid plan, which costs Rs 57. It has the same data benefits but with a longer validity of 7 days. It is also available nationwide.

Vodafone-Idea has launched another plan for subscribers in Mumbai and Gujarat circles. This prepaid plan cost Rs 232 and offers unlimited voice calls to any network and up to 4GB of data, with a validity of 30 days.

Vodafone Idea’s new plans come days after Jio launched new data booster packs for its prepaid users. Jio’s new prepaid packs give extra data to users who have used up their monthly data quota. The packs come in 1.5GB and 2.5GB variants.

The 1.5GB pack is priced at Rs 19 and the 2.5GB pack is available for Rs 61. Once a user has exhausted all his day, the speed reduces to 64Kbps and the internet will still work. Users can recharge with these packs and can enjoy data services as these packs are valid till the user’s active plan.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has introduced the Jio Bharat platform in India. The newly introduced Jio Bharat platform aims to enable the existing 250 million feature phone users in India, who cannot access the Internet on their smartphones, to access 4G connectivity without changing their devices.

Jio says that its newly announced Jio Bharat platform leverages device and network capabilities to deliver internet-enabled services on entry-level phones, that is, a feature phone. The company also says that the Jio Bharat-powered phones will provide ‘features and digital capabilities that allow different segments of society to achieve more by doing more’.

Jio Bharat is essentially an OS for mobile phones that will give a 4G upgrade to the 2G-enabled feature phones along with access to a bunch of other features.

“Jio Bharat is being launched with the objective of empowering every Indian with the power of digital services, especially those who cannot afford a smartphone,” the company said in a press release.