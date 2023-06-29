comscore
Jio outperforms its competitors, gains 33 lakh net subscribers in April

News

Reliance Jio, Airtel saw the highest increase with a combined addition of 35 lakh subscribers, while VI suffered a loss of 29.9 lakh subscribers.

  • Published: June 29, 2023 3:22 PM IST

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio adds 33 lakh net subscribers in April.
  • Airtel adds 1.8 lakh subscribers in the same period.
  • Total broadband subscribers increased by 0.52 percent.
TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently released the Broadband and Telephone subscribers’ data for April 2023. Reliance Jio and Airtel saw the highest increase in subscriber count with a combined addition of 35 lakh subscribers, while Vodafone Idea suffered a loss of 29.9 lakh subscribers during the period. Also Read - Google parent Alphabet, Airtel bet on lasers to deliver internet in remote areas

Reliance Jio further strengthened its position in the telecom industry by adding 33 lakh net subscribers in April, while Airtel only managed to add 1.8 lakh subscribers in the same period. Also Read - JioTag Bluetooth tracker debuts in India as an Apple AirTag alternative

Jio’s subscriber base reached 44 crore by the end of the month, while Bharti Airtel added only a few subscribers and its subscriber base now stood at 37 crore. On the other hand, Vodafone lost a massive 29.9 lakh subscribers and ended up with a total of 23.44 crore subscribers. Also Read - Indian govt approves $11 billion plan to revive BSNL: Check details

The TRAI data also revealed that the total broadband subscribers increased by 0.52 percent during the month to 850.94 million. The top five service providers accounted for 98.39 percent of the market share at the end of April.

The list comprised Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd with 44.19 crore, Bharti Airtel with 24.44 crore, Vodafone Idea with 12.36 crore, BSNL with 2.53 crore, and Atria Convergence with 0.21 crore subscribers.

The data also indicated that the wireline segment added some 0.97 crore subscribers, showing a 3.44 percent increase, while the wireless segment lost around 0.80 crore subscribers, showing a 0.07 percent decrease over the month. The industry saw a 0.02 percent growth in total telephone subscribers over the month, with wireless also showing a 0.07 percent drop in this segment.

The private access service providers had 90.80 percent of the wireless subscribers’ market share, while BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, only had 9.20 percent of the market share.

Meanwhile, the state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) got an Rs 890.47 billion ($10.79 billion) revival package from the Indian government on Wednesday to help the telecom operator recover from losses and launch 4G and 5G services in a market where private players, mainly Reliance Industries Limited’s Jio and Bharti Enterprises’ Airtel, have the upper hand.

“The authorized capital of BSNL will be increased from Rs 1,50,000 crore to Rs 2,10,000 crore,” the government said in a statement.

“With this revival package, BSNL will emerge as a stable telecom service provider focused on providing connectivity to remotest parts of India,” the Indian government added.

As a part of the revival plan, the government also allotted fresh telecom spectrum to the company with a specific set of directives. 

The move comes shortly after BSNL joined hands with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to roll out 4G network across the country, while its bigger competitors were moving ahead with 5G network deployment.

