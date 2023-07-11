Reliance Jio launches two new data plans for prepaid customers

The new Reliance Jio prepaid plans are data boosters, which means you just get additional data and nothing else on your active plan.

Reliance Jio has launched two new prepaid data plans, giving customers an option to load their accounts with more data quickly. These are data booster plans, which means you just get extra data and nothing else. The new data recharge plans also do not have any validity, but the data benefits under them will be valid as long as your main recharge plan is.

READ MORE Jio users now get free JioSaavn Pro subscription with new recharge plans

The new data plans launched are worth Rs 19 and Rs 29. The Jio Rs 19 data booster plan offers 1.5GB over and above your existing main plan. This could be useful when you have run out of daily quota and need a quick refill. The second one — Jio Rs 29 data booster plan — offers 2.5GB of data. Both recharge plans do not have their own validity periods. These plans will automatically kick in once your daily data cap is over, which means if you recharge your number with either plan after exhausting your daily data, the available data benefit of the booster plan will become available instantly.

READ MORE Reliance Jio launches new 5G upgrade data pack: Check benefits

Your data will only be exhausted if you are on a 4G network because using Jio’s 5G services is free of cost. That means you can use unlimited data without worrying about the daily cap as long as your phone is on the Jio 5G network. Reliance Jio kicked off the 5G deployment last year in October and aims to bring the ultra-fast network to every city and district by the end of this year. So far, Reliance Jio claims to have rolled out 5G services in more than 6,000 neighbourhoods.

With an aggressive push to deploy 5G services in the country, along with low-value recharge tariffs for customers, Jio has managed to wrest Vi’s customers alongside Airtel. Due to the lack of its 5G network more than six months after its announcement last year, Vi has been losing its customers to other leading players. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio gained 1.65 million subscribers at the cost of Vi because the latter still cannot off 5G services. Vi lost about 1.36 million users in January, narrowing down its total subscriber base to less than 240 million. Jio and Airtel, on the other hand, have seen a surge in their user count to 426.17 million and 368.89 million, respectively.