Are iPhone, PlayStation 5, MacBook, and Netflix prices are rising? Here is what is changing in 2026

The price hikes are now touching nearly all aspects of our daily lives, and technology is not an exception. Not only smartphones but also gaming consoles and even streaming services are becoming a little more expensive. The change is associated with economic pressure worldwide, increased component costs, and currency changes. Consequently, consumers will soon be forced to pay more for a day-to-day product that they use. Also Read: Sony PS5 price hike announced; Here is how much it will cost in your country

Reason Behind Tech Products Getting Expensive

A major cause of price increase is the escalating component costs, particularly memory. Global supply issues and continuous conflict in areas such as the Middle East have increased pressure on production of technology products. The weaker currency in countries like India has increased the cost of imports. All these are driving businesses to raise prices across categories. Also Read: Apple TV Plus Subscription Gets Price Hike By 30 Percent: Is It Happening In India?

Apple is set to increase the price of iPhones

It is likely that Apple will change the prices to some extent, particularly of older iPhones. Smartphones such as iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 might also get more expensive because discounts will be lower. Also Read: Sony Announces $50 Price Hike For PlayStation 5 Consoles In U.S.: Here’s How Much They Will Cost Now

Rather than raising the official prices, Apple can stop providing incentives to retailers, hence, resulting into high cost. This implies that buyers will not receive the same degree of discounts as they previously had. Apple also increased the prices of its newest models of iPhone 17 line. The tech giant launched its iPhone, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max at higher price segment as compared to the older iPhones. This is happening because of the rising cost of production.

PlayStation 5 and Other Gaming Consoles Might See Price Hike

Gaming is also becoming costly. Sony is already raising the cost of PlayStation 5 in certain markets. The increase in prices is connected to the pressure on the global economy and increased component prices.

Chances are that prices in India will not rise immediately, but it will happen in the near future. This may affect gamers intending to purchase a console or increase their system.

Laptops and Hardware Components

Laptops are also getting costly. The new models of MacBooks are now more costly than the former ones. This is not specific to Apple, but other brands are also raising prices as costs of production go up. Consumers will now be forced with the option of paying extra or using fewer specifications.

Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Others Price Hike

Hardware is not the only thing that is becoming costly. Netflix has raised the subscription fees in certain areas. The tech giant reports that the increase is attributed to higher spending on content and new features. Users can expect even higher prices in the future as streaming services invest more.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

What It Means For Users

The general pattern is that technology is becoming expensive in terms of purchase. This may impact spending choices with the salaries failing to keep up with the growth. Customers might be forced to make buying decisions, seek the bargain, or postpone updating because the prices are still going up.