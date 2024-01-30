Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have suggested that the government should formulate a policy to phase out the 2G and 3G networks in India and migrate the existing users to 4G and 5G networks. The two telecom operators made this suggestion in response to a consulting paper published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Digital Transformation through 5G Ecosystem.

The paper sought opinions from the stakeholders on the challenges and opportunities for developing the ecosystem for 5G use cases in India, and the possible policy and regulatory interventions that can facilitate them. Reliance Jio said that shutting down the 2G and 3G networks would avoid unnecessary network costs and boost the development of 5G use cases. Vodafone Idea also echoed the same sentiment and said that the users who are still on older technology are missing out on the benefits of digital services and technologies.

However, the transition to 4G and 5G networks is not without its hurdles. One of the major issues is the availability and affordability of smartphones that support these networks. According to Vodafone Idea, the cost of smartphones is a big challenge for low-income groups, who constitute a large segment of the 2G and 3G users. Another issue is the allocation of sufficient spectrum bands for 5G connectivity. Reliance Jio urged the government to auction the 6GHz band, full C-Band, and 28GHz band, along with the E-Band and V-Band spectrum, to enable a robust 5G network.

It is important to note that these are only suggestions given by the telecom operators to TRAI, and not the final decision of the government. The government has not yet announced any plans to shut down the 2G and 3G networks in India. If such a move is taken, the government will likely provide adequate time and assistance to the users to make the switch smoothly.

