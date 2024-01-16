Jio Republic Day offer: Reliance Jio today announced the Jio Republic Day offer for its subscribers in India. As a part of this offer, the company has introduced a new annual plan worth Rs 2,999 for its prepaid subscribers in the country. This plan comes with a validity of 365 days, and it offers 2.5GB of data per day, which totals to 912.5GB of data in a year. Post this daily limit, the speed of the network will reduced to 64Kbps. Apart from this, the new Rs 2,999 plan offers unlimited True 5G data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day. This plan also offers free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud.

READ MORE Telecom giants Jio, Airtel to hike 5G data price amid nationwide rollout

Subscribers will also get offers from Ajio, Tira, iXigo, Swiggy and Reliance Digital as a part of this plan. According to the details shared by Jio, subscribers will get two Swiggy coupons as a part of which users will get Rs 125 off on the minimum purchase of Rs 299. Subscribers will get up to Rs 1,500 off on flight bookings by iXigo, a discount of Rs 500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 2,499 by Ajio, and 30 percent on select purchases made from Tira on products ranging between Rs 999 and Rs 1,000. Subscribers who opt for this plan will also get a 10 percent discount on select products ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 from Reliance Digital.

READ MORE Jio launches new international roaming packs starting at Rs 898: Check details

As far as availability is concerned, Jio says that this offer will be available from January 15 to January 31.

READ MORE Top 10 web series based on real life incidents to watch this weekend

How to subscribe to Jio Republic Day offer

Here is a step-by-step guide as to how Jio’s prepaid subscribers can redeem this offer:

Step 1: Recharge your Jio prepaid number with the Rs 2,999 plan.

Step 2: Once your recharge of Rs 2,999 is successful, all the available coupons will be posted in your MyJio account.

Step 4: Then copy the code and apply it on the app or website of the respective company.

Jio says that subscribers will get detailed redemption instructions for partner coupons in the MyJio app and that these coupons must be redeemed before their expiry date.