New Year Surprise! BSNL Launches New Annual Plan With 3GB Daily Data at Rs 8 Per Day: ALL Details

As the year comes to a close, BSNL has rolled out a fresh prepaid offering to kick off the New Year on a strong note. The state-run telco has announced a new long-term prepaid plan that focuses on high daily data, unlimited calling, and overall value, especially for users looking to avoid frequent recharges. Also Read: BSNL Launches Silver Jubilee Prepaid Plan With 2.5GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls: Check Price, Benefits

The new plan officially went live on December 26 and is positioned as a full-year solution for heavy data users. Also Read: This BSNL Plan Under Rs 500 Offers 72 Days Validity, 2GB Daily Data, And Unlimited Calling

BSNL’s new Rs 2,799 annual prepaid plan

BSNL’s latest launch is a Rs 2,799 prepaid plan with 365 days of validity. When broken down, the cost comes to roughly Rs 8 per day, making it one of the more affordable long-term options currently available. Also Read: BSNL Launches Re 1 Diwali 4G Plan With Free 30-Day Data and Calls: Benefits, Offer Period, How To Activate

Here’s what the plan offers:

Validity: 365 days

Data: 3GB high-speed data per day

Calling: Unlimited voice calls across India, including national roaming

SMS: 100 SMS per day

This plan is clearly aimed at users who rely heavily on mobile data for streaming, work, and daily browsing, without wanting to worry about monthly recharges.

How it compares with the Rs 2,399 plan

BSNL already has a Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan that offers unlimited calling and 2GB daily data. The new Rs 2,799 option simply builds on that by adding an extra 1GB of data every day. For Rs 400 more, you can get an additional 365GB of data over the year, which effectively works out to just over Rs 1 per extra GB. If data usage is a priority, the higher-priced plan makes more sense on paper.

What else? Alongside the new annual plan, BSNL has also announced limited-period data bonuses as part of its holiday season push. You can recharge with the Rs 2,399 plan between December 15 and January 31, 2026, and receive 2.5GB per day, instead of the usual 2GB.

Short-term plans like Rs 225, Rs 347, and Rs 485 are also getting an extra 0.5GB of data per day during the same festive window. These bonuses provide added value for users who prefer monthly or short-term validity packs.