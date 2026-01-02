BSNL Wi-Fi Calling Now Available Across India, Offered Free To Users

State-owned telecom operator BSNL has rolled out its Wi-Fi Calling service across all telecom circles in the country. With this rollout, BSNL is now offering Voice over Wi-Fi support across India. Private telecom operators have had this feature for years, and BSNL is finally adding it nationwide. Also Read: New Year Surprise! BSNL Launches New Annual Plan With 3GB Daily Data at Rs 8 Per Day: ALL Details

What The Wi-Fi Calling Service Offers

Wi-Fi Calling lets BSNL users make and receive calls and messages using a Wi-Fi network instead of depending only on mobile signal. The feature is meant for situations where mobile network coverage is weak, such as inside homes, offices, basements, or in remote areas. As long as there is a stable Wi-Fi connection, users can continue making calls even if mobile signal strength drops.

Calls made through Wi-Fi Calling use the user's existing phone number and regular dialler. There is no need to install any third-party app or change settings beyond enabling the feature on the phone.

Who Benefits The Most

BSNL says the service is especially useful for users in rural and remote areas where mobile coverage is still limited. With broadband services like BSNL Bharat Fibre or other Wi-Fi connections, users can stay connected even when cellular signals drop.

The service works through an IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), which enables calls to shift smoothly between Wi-Fi and mobile networks. In practical terms, users can move between Wi-Fi and mobile networks without their calls getting disconnected.

No Extra Charges For Users

BSNL has confirmed that Wi-Fi Calling is being offered free of cost. There are no additional charges for making calls over Wi-Fi, and the service works as part of the existing plan. The operator also says the feature can help reduce congestion on mobile networks, which could improve call quality overall.

Device Support And How To Enable It

The service is supported on most modern smartphones. Users can turn it on by going to their phone’s settings and enabling the Wi-Fi Calling option. Availability of the option may vary depending on the device model.

For users who are unsure about compatibility or need help activating the feature, BSNL has advised visiting the nearest customer service centre or contacting its helpline at 1800-1503.

Catching Up With Private Operators

Private telecom operators like Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea have been offering Wi-Fi Calling for some time, usually without any additional charges. BSNL’s nationwide rollout follows earlier regional launches and forms part of its ongoing network modernisation plans.