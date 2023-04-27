Airtel 5G Plus is now available in 3000 Indian cities

Bharti Airtel has been expanding its 5G network, dubbed as the Airtel 5G Plus, in cities across the country. Recently, the company made its 5G services available in parts of Ladakh, taking the availability to 500 cities across the country. Now, just days later, the company has announced that its 5G network is now available in 3,000 towns and cities across the country. Also Read - Airtel announces five new prepaid plans with unlimited 5G data: Check details here

Airtel says that from Katra in Jammu to Kannur in Kerala, Patna in Bihar to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh to the Union territory of Daman and Diu, the service is present in all the key urban and rural parts of the country. Also Read - As India fast-tracks 5G rollout, US prepares for 6G rollout ahead of China

“We’re excited to cover large parts of the country with the power of 5G. Bridging every town and key rural areas in India by September 2023 remains our commitment as we continue to add 30-40 cities/ towns every single day,” Bharti Airtel CTO, Randeep Sekhon, said on the occasion. Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs Vi vs BSNL: Best postpaid plans under Rs 1000 with OTT benefits

Airtel’s Unlimited 5G data plans

Interestingly, the development comes just a day after Airtel introduced five prepaid plans with unlimited 5G data in India. These prepaid plans are worth Rs 499, Rs 699, Rs 839, Rs 999, and Rs 3,359 and they are a part of the company’s Unlimited 5G Data offer. You can get more detailed information about these plans here.

These plans are being offered to Airtel customers on eligible plans who have 5G-enabled devices and have latched onto the Airtel 5G Plus network in the cities where the service is available.

Furthermore, the company says that all its prepaid customers who recharge with Unlimited packs starting from Rs 239 and above are eligible to claim unlimited 5G data on their 5G-enabled devices where the service is available. However, the company cautions that these benefits are not available to customers who subscribe to prepaid plans worth Rs 455 and Rs 1,799.

What’s good about Airtel’s Unlimited 5G Data offer is that it is available for all postpaid customers with a 5G device in the cities where the cities where the service is available. Airtel’s postpaid subscribers can claim it every month on bill generation.

Airtel has said that it plans to provide the Airtel 5G Plus coverage across all major cities in India by the end of December 2023.