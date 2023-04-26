Airtel has introduced five new prepaid plans with unlimited 5G data, unlimited calling, and other benefits including Disney+Hotstar mobile, Amazon Prime and cashback on FASTag delivery. These new prepaid plans are available for Rs 499, Rs 699, Rs 839, Rs 999 and Rs 3359. If you are an Airtel subscriber or planning to switch to Airtel soon, here we will give you all the details of new plans to help you choose a better prepaid plan. Also Read - As India fast-tracks 5G rollout, US prepares for 6G rollout ahead of China

Airtel prepaid plans with 5G data

Airtel Rs 499 prepaid plan Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus arrives in Ladakh, service now available in over 500 Indian cities

Airtel Rs 499 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days and offers 3GB data per day along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Other benefits that are offered with the plan include unlimited 5G Data, which is over and above the plan limit and can be used in 5G network areas only, a Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for three months, an Apollo 24×7 Circle membership for three months, Rs 100 cashback on delivery of FASTag, free hello tunes and Wynk music subscription. Also Read - Vodafone Idea rolls out Rs 181 plan for prepaid users: Check details

Further, under Airtel Rs 499 prepaid plan, a user will get 28 days of free access to any one of the selected Xstream channels, which includes Sony LIV, LionsgatePlay, ErosNow, HoiChoi, ManoramaMAX, Chaupal, Kanccha Lannka on Airtel Xstream App at no extra cost.

Airtel Rs 699 prepaid plan

Airtel Rs 699 prepaid plan offers similar benefits as Airtel Rs 499 plan except it is valid for 56 days and instead of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for three months, a user will get an Amazon Prime subscription for 56 days.

In addition to this, the plan offers 56-day of free access to any one of the selected Xstream channels, which includes Sony LIV, LionsgatePlay, ErosNow, HoiChoi, ManoramaMAX, Chaupal, Kanccha Lannka on Airtel Xstream App at no extra cost.

Airtel Rs 839 prepaid plan

Airtel Rs 839 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 84 days and offers 2GB data per day with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Other benefits that are offered with the plan include unlimited 5G Data, which is over and above the plan limit and can be used in 5G network areas only, a Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for three months, Apollo 24×7 Circle membership for three months, Rs 100 cashback on delivery of FASTag, a subscription to RewardsMini, and free hello tunes and Wynk music.

Under Airtel Rs 839 prepaid plan, a user will get 84 days of free access to any one of the selected Xstream channels, which includes Sony LIV, LionsgatePlay, ErosNow, HoiChoi, ManoramaMAX, Chaupal, Kanccha Lannka on Airtel Xstream App at no extra cost.

Airtel Rs 999 prepaid plan

Airtel Rs 999 prepaid plan offers all the benefits of the Airtel Rs 839 prepaid plan including validity with just two changes, which include 2.5GB of data per day and 84 days subscription to Amazon Prime instead of 2GB data per data and Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for three months, which is offered under Airtel Rs 839 prepaid plan.

Airtel Rs 3,359 prepaid plan

Airtel Rs 3,359 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 365 days and offers 2.5GB data per day with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Other benefits that are offered with the plan include unlimited 5G data, which is over and above the plan limit and can be used in 5G network areas only, a Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one year, Apollo 24×7 Circle membership for three months, Rs 100 cashback on delivery of FASTag, and free hello tunes and Wynk music.

It is worth noting that the plan does not offer any free access to Xstream channels.