Airtel 5G Plus arrives in Ladakh: Check availability here

Airtel today announced that it is bringing its 5G service, dubbed as the Airtel 5G Plus, to the Union Territory of Ladakh. The company today said that in Ladakh, its 5G services will be available in the Districts of Leh and Kargil. Airtel also said that it will make the Airtel 5G Plus available in more cities in the Union Territory in due course of time. Also Read - Vodafone Idea rolls out Rs 181 plan for prepaid users: Check details

It is worth noting that Airtel’s 5G services are available in Ladakh and other parts of the country free of cost. The telecom giant has said that it will continue to offer its 5G Plus network to its prepaid and postpaid subscribers at no additional cost until the roll out is more widespread. Additionally, Airtel’s 4G subscribers don’t need to change their SIM cards in order to access the company’s 5G services in the cities where the service is available. Airtel has already clarified that its 4G SIM cards are 5G enabled. Also Read - Airtel rolls outs its 5G Plus service in Andaman and Nicobar islands: Check availability

“Bringing 5G connectivity to our customers in Ladakh is in line with our commitment to bridging the digital divide and connecting not only the tourists who flock here to see the scenic landscapes but also the residents of this remarkable Union Territory,” Adarsh Verma, COO, Bharti Airtel, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, said in a statement. Also Read - Airtel rolls out its service in 235 more cities, availability reaches 500 Indian cities

Notably, the development comes shortly after the company rolled out its 5G services in Port Blair in the Eastern cost of India.

Airtel 5G Plus availability in India

At the moment, Airtel‘s 5G service is available in over 500 Indian cities. Here is a list of places where the service is available: