Need more data? Airtel Rs 399 and Rs 449 plans now offer unlimited 5G Data, check details

Running out of mobile data is still one of the most frustrating things, especially when you are in the middle of a meeting, streaming a show, or using a hotspot for work. Airtel seems to solve this problem as the telecom operator has quietly expanded the data benefits on two of its popular prepaid plans. Also Read: Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 500 - which plan gives you more?

The Rs 399 and Rs 449 plans are not new, but they now come with what Airtel calls “unlimited” 4G and 5G data. Before you jump in, there is one small detail worth understanding. Also Read: Adobe Express Premium goes FREE for Airtel customers: Here’s how to claim

While the word unlimited sounds tempting, it comes with a fair usage limit of 300GB. This data can be used within a 30-day cycle, even though the plan validity remains 28 days. At the moment, only these two prepaid plans offer this upgraded benefit.

Airtel Rs 399 plan

The Rs 399 prepaid plan focuses on core telecom benefits while adding a few useful extras. You will get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 4G and 5G data (300GB FUP). It is for a validity of 28 days. On the additional benefits side, the plan also offers one year of Adobe Express Premium, access to Airtel Xstream Play, and free Hello Tunes.

Airtel Rs 449 plan

The Rs 449 plan carries the same telecom benefits but adds more digital services. With this Rs 449 plan, you will get unlimited calls, 100 SMS daily, unlimited 4G and 5G data (300GB limit) for the 28 days validity. Apart from these, it also includes Google One with 30GB cloud storage, JioHotstar Mobile access, SonyLIV, over 20 apps via Airtel Xstream Play, six months of Apple Music, and Hello Tunes.

Which one is for you?

If you frequently hit daily data caps or rely on 5G for most of your browsing, these plans are perfect for you. The only thing to evaluate is whether you will actually use the bundled services, because that is where the Rs 449 plan starts looking more worthwhile.