Bharti Airtel today launched new in-flight roaming plans for its customers in India. These new in-flight roaming plans have been introduced for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers and it will allow them to stay connected while on-board a flight. These new in-flight roaming packs start at Rs 195, and they go all the way up to Rs 595 for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers.

Furthermore, Airtel said that subscribers who have opted for roaming packs priced at Rs 2,997 for prepaid and Rs 3,999 for postpaid and above will automatically enjoy the in-flight roaming benefit at no additional cost. Airtel also said that it has tied-up with Aeromobile to provide in-flight connectivity across 19 airlines flying across different international sectors.

“Today, we are thrilled to bring the same service on-board a flight through our in-flight roaming packs that will allow customers to enjoy high speed internet and seamless voice calling that will help them stay connected with their loved ones while on a flight,” Amit Tripathi – Director – Customer Experience and Marketing, Bharti Airtel said while making the announcement.

Airtel’s new in-flight roaming packs for prepaid and postpaid subscribers

Airtel Rs 195 in-flight roaming plan

This plan offers 250MB of data along with 100 minutes of outgoing calls and 100 outgoing SMS. It is valid for a span of 24 hours.

Airtel Rs 295 in-flight roaming plan

This in-flight roaming pack offers a total of 500MB of data, and it offers 100 minutes of outgoing calls and 100 outgoing SMSs. This plan also comes with a validity of 24 hours.

Airtel Rs 595 in-flight roaming plan

Lastly, this in-flight roaming plan offers a total of 1GB of data — which is the highest in its portfolio. In addition to high-speed data, the company also offers 100 minutes of outgoing calls and 100 SMS. This pack too is valid for a span of 24 hours.

It is worth noting that this announcement comes shortly after the company introduced a new data plan for its prepaid subscribers in the country. The company had introduced a prepaid plan worth Rs 1,499 in November last year. This prepaid plan offers 3GB of daily data and it comes with a validity of 84 days. In total, this plan offers 252GB of data. In addition to this, the company offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS, Netflix Basic subscription along with unlimited 5G data, free Wynk Music access, and Apollo 24×7 Circle membership to the subscribers.