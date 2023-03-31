India Post Payments Bank can now use WhatsApp for banking, thanks to Airtel

If you have an account with the India Post Payments Bank, you can access your account information and do other bank-related tasks on WhatsApp now. The bank has partnered with Airtel to offer banking services to IPPB customers. Airtel has lent Airtel IQ, a cloud communications platform as a service that enables brands to engage with their customers across voice, SMS, and WhatsApp channels, to India Post Payments Bank. The telecom company claims it is the first telecom company in the world that serves as a Business Service Provider (BSP) for WhatsApp. Also Read - WhatsApp testing new text editor for Android users

If you are an IPPB customer, you can connect with the bank on WhatsApp and avail a host of banking services including – doorstep service requests and locating the nearest Post Office. Airtel and IPPB said that the new WhatsApp Banking Solution is in line with the government’s ambition to bring digital and financial inclusion to citizens of India in their language, which is why both firms are working on building multi-language support. This will offer added convenience to customers, especially to those in the rural parts of the country to access banking services in their preferred language. Which languages will be supported are not clear, but English is available initially. Also Read - WhatsApp Will Soon Allow iPhone Users To Edit Sent Messages - Watch Video

Airtel said it has been working with IPPB to deliver as many as 250 million messages per month to the bank’s customers many of whom are located in mofussil towns and tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The next step for IPPB and Airtel will be to offer live interactive customer support agents through WhatsApp, giving customers 24X7 support and allowing quick resolutions for their queries. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon allow iOS users to edit messages

Gursharan Rai Bansal, CGM & CSMO of India Post Payments Bank said, “We are delighted to work with Bharti Airtel as our partner in driving digital and financial inclusion in India. We believe that financial services driven by technology have great potential and can go a long way in ensuring that the best financial products reach the farthest corners of the country”.

Abhishek Biswal, Business Head – Airtel IQ said, “Airtel IQ is a robust, intuitive and secure cloud communication suite. With the addition of WhatsApp messaging to the existing SMS and voice communication that we offer to India Post Payments Bank customers, we will further enable two-way communication between the bank and their customers. We are delighted to continue our association with IPPB to contribute significantly in making banking services more accessible to tier2,3 cities in the country. We promise to continue delivering customer-centric solutions that offer greater convenience to customers”.