Airtel 5G Plus arrives in Andaman and Nicobar islands

Airtel has been steadily expanding the availability of its 5G services to cities across India. Recently, the company rolled out its 5G service, dubbed as the Airtel 5G Plus, to 235 cities across the country. Today, the company announced that it is making its 5G service, dubbed as the Airtel 5G Plus, available in Port Blair. Airtel says that it is the only company that is offering its 5G services in the Union territory of Andaman and Nicobar islands at the moment. Also Read - Airtel rolls out its service in 235 more cities, availability reaches 500 Indian cities

“Connectivity to our customers in the entryway to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is in line with our commitment to bridging the digital divide and connecting communities who need it the most. I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Port Blair…We are in the process of lighting up the entire Union territory which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” Ayan Sarkar, CEO – West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bharti Airtel, said on the occasion. Also Read - India prepares for 6G rollout as PM Modi announces R&D test-bed facility

Furthermore, the company said that all of Airtel’s 4G subscribers will be able to access its 5G Plus service at no additional cost as the company has removed the capping on data usage across all existing plans and is offering unlimited data to all its postpaid and select prepaid users who recharge their numbers with a minimum recharge value of Rs 239. Also Read - Airtel launches its 5G network in Kolkata, service now available in 26 cities in West Bengal

It is worth noting that the update comes shortly after the company announced that it is now offering its 5G services in 500 cities across the country.

Airtel says that it will make its 5G service available in the urban parts of the country by September 2023 and all of India by March 2024.

Airtel 5G Plus availability

Here are all the cities where Airtel 5G Plus is available: