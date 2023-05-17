Samsung has announced the launch of its range of Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs in India. The new lineup comes with features such as a built-in IoT Hub, IoT sensor for brightness adjustment, video calling and more. The newly launched lineup comes with DLED, two audio speakers and runs on Tizen open-source operating system. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 in lime colour goes on sale in India: Check price, availability

“There is an unprecedented demand for superior in-home entertainment wherein modern Indian consumers want spectacular picture quality, immersive sound, an unparalleled gaming experience, and technologies that enable connected living with great ease. Our new Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs not only meet these requirements but also offer premium flagship features,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India. Also Read - Mother's Day 2023: Looking for gift for your mom? Here are our top picks

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs price and availability

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs lineup is offered in India in multiple screen sizes ranging from 43-inch to 65-inch, with prices ranging from Rs 33,990 to Rs 71,990. The new TV lineup is available online on Amazon, Flipkart & Samsung Shop. Also Read - Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Battle of the titans

The company, as a limited period offer, is presenting interested buyers with a free SlimFit camera worth Rs 8,900 with the TV.

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs specifications

Display

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs come in different sizes with DLED and 3,840 x 2,160-pixel resolution with a refresh rate of 50Hz and offer three side bezel-less design.

Video processing is powered by a Crystal processor 4K engine and comes with HDR10+ support.

Audio

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs come with two 20W speakers and have features like Q-Symphony (TV and speaker operate simultaneously), OTS Lite (3D sound), and Adaptive Sound Technology. Further, it supports Bluetooth audio and dual audio.

Smart Services

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs run on the Tizen SmartTV operation system and work with AI speakers like Alexa and Google Assistant. Further, this lineup offers support for Samsung TV Plus, Samsung SmartThings and Samsung Universal Guide.

Smart Features

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs offer Google Meet support and Microsoft 365 cloud service. The lineup comes with multi-device experiences such as Mobile to TV mirroring, TV Sound to Mobile, Sound Mirroring and Wireless TV On.

Further, it offers mobile camera support and App casting.

Connectivity

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs come with three HDMI ports and one USB port and have Bluetooth version 5.2 and built-in Wi-Fi.

Game features

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs come with the Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator features, which allow faster frame transition and low latency.