Samsung has announced Big TV Days where interested buyers can avail interesting deals on 55-inch and above big-screen televisions such as Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, QLED, OLED, The Frame and Crystal 4K UHD TVs. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M34 to launch soon in India as support page goes live

The sale started on June 15 and will last till July 25, 2023. Interested buyers can get gifts such as a free Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant) worth Rs 1,24,999, The Freestyle projector worth Rs 69,990, and a Soundbar worth up to Rs 51,990 on purchase of select big screen televisions. Also Read - Samsung may soon unveil new sensor for AR, VR headsets

Interested buyers can avail these deals at all retail stores across India and on Samsung.com. Buyers can also get an additional cashback of up to 20 percent and a maximum cashback of Rs 20,000 along with easy EMI schemes during the sale period. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 appears on BIS website, to be launched in India soon

Samsung Big TV Days offers

Interested buyers buying the 98-inch TV will get Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant) worth Rs 1,24,999 for free during the offer period.

With 85-inch and 75-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs, 77-inch Samsung OLED TV, 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED TVs and a few more big-screen TV models, interested buyers will get The Freestyle projector worth Rs 69,990.

On the purchase of the 75-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K & 4K TV, and 77-inch Samsung OLED TV, interested buyers will get a free HW-S800B Soundbar worth Rs 51,990.

With 85-inch Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV, 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED and 8K TVs, 65-inch Samsung OLED TV, and 75-inch Samsung The Frame, interested buyers will get a free HW-Q600B Soundbar worth Rs 28,990. In addition to this, interested buyers buying the 55-inch Samsung Neo QLED TV and 55-inch Samsung OLED TV will get an HW-B450 Soundbar worth Rs 15,490 for free.

Samsung TV specifications

Samsung Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs

Samsung Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs have a Neo Quantum Processor 8K that uses AI to enhance the visual quality of any content. They have Infinity One design with a four-bezel-less and ultra-slim screen that can reach up to 4,000nits peak brightness.

Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TVs

Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TVs come with crystal Processor 4K that uses AI to upscale any content to 4K quality and optimize the colour performance. They have a 3-sided bezel-less design and have various smart features such as Tap View, PC Mode, Q-Symphony, HDR10+, Clean Cable Solution, and more.

Samsung QLED TVs

Samsung QLED TVs have a Quantum Processor that uses AI to optimize the sound and picture quality and upscale any content to 4K resolution. They have various screen sizes ranging from 43 inches to 85 inches and a refresh rate of 120 Hz for smooth motion.

Samsung The Frame TV

Samsung The Frame TV is a QLED 4K Smart TV that can display artwork and photos in Art Mode when not in use. It has a Quantum Processor 4K that optimizes the sound and picture quality and supports HDR10+ and HLG formats. It has various screen sizes ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches and a refresh rate of 100/120 Hz (50/60 Hz for 43-50 inches).

Samsung OLED TV

Samsung OLED TV uses QD-OLED technology that combines self-illuminating pixels and quantum dots to produce bright and colourful images in 4K resolution. They have a Neural Quantum Processor 4K that uses AI to upscale any content to 4K quality and optimize the colour performance.