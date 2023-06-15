comscore
    Samsung Galaxy M34 to launch soon in India as support page goes live

    Samsung is expected to soon launch a new smartphone dubbed Galaxy M34 in the budget segment in India.

    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

    After launching the Galaxy F54 in India, Samsung is gearing up to release a few M series phones. Its upcoming smartphone Galaxy M34’s support page is now live on the Samsung India website hinting at a sooner release. Let’s take a look at the details. Also Read - Samsung may soon unveil new sensor for AR, VR headsets

    Samsung Galaxy M34 support page goes live in India

    Samsung Galaxy M34 has model number SM-M346B/DS. The model number confirms that it’s a dual-SIM phone. Unfortunately, the listing doesn’t reveal any specs or other significant details. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 appears on BIS website, to be launched in India soon

    Samsung Galaxy M34 Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 may come with an IP58 rating

    In the past, the Galaxy M34 was spotted on the BIS certification website. Rumors are rife that this M34 will have similarities with the Galaxy A34. If that’s to be believed, the upcoming M series phone could have a decent specs sheet.

    Since it’s an M series phone, expect the Galaxy M34 to be priced lower than the Galaxy A34. As for its specs, the device may come with a 120Hz AMOLED display. The display could be sized 6.6 inches with an FHD+ resolution.

    Similar to the Galaxy A34, the Galaxy M34 may come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. It is expected to have a triple camera system on the back with a 48MP main lens. The device may pack a massive 6,000mAh cell akin to the Galaxy A34.

    There’s no other information to look at right now. All we can do is wait for the brand to official reveal its specs and launch details. Until then certifications and the rumor mill might back us.

    Samsung Galaxy F54 specifications

    Samsung recently launched the Galaxy F54. The Samsung Galaxy F54 comes with a 6.7inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It’s an AMOLED panel with 20:9 aspect ratio.

    The device is powered by an Exynos 1380 octa-core SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device packs a big 6,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

    Coming to the cameras, the Galaxy F54 boasts a  triple camera system with a 108MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The device is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps.

    The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and support for facial unlock. It has 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The port has USB 2.0 speeds. The device lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack.

    • Published Date: June 15, 2023 1:39 PM IST
