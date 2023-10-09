Realme Buds T300 review: Buy them for bass

Realme Buds T300 review: The Realme Buds T300 is the latest addition to the company’s active-noise cancellation earbuds lineup in India. Realme’s portfolio of active noise cancellation earbuds includes some impressive products such as the Buds Air 5, and the T300 earbuds attempt to offer a similar experience on a budget. That is because the T300 shares some of its hardware with the more expensive Buds Air 5. That should mean a similar sound quality, but there are some tradeoffs and rightly so. The Realme Buds T300 at Rs 2,199 are one of the cheapest active noise-cancelling earbuds on the market, but are they worth your money? I will answer these questions here. Before we get into the in-depth review, let’s take a quick look at its specifications, features and price.

Realme Buds T300 earbuds review: Specifications

Product name Realme Buds T300 Colour Stylish Black / Youth White Sound Unit 12.4mm Bluetooth codec SBC, AAC, Dolby Atmos Bluetooth version 5.3 Weight of single earphone 4.1±0.3g Overall weight (charging case and earbuds) 40.7±0.8g Call function Supported Dustproof and waterproof level IP55 Noise cancellation 30dB Active Noise Cancellation Environment Noise Cancellation Voice assistant Yes Touch Control Yes Single earbud battery capacity 43mAh Charging case battery capacity 460mAh Music playback time (50% volume, noise cancellation) 6 hours Music playback time (50% volume, normal mode) 8 hours Charging port type Type C Theoretical latency (low latency mode or game mode) 50ms Price Rs 2,199

Realme 11X Buds T300 earbuds review: Design

Before, I talk about the design, here’s what you get in the Realme Buds T300 earbuds retail box: earbuds with a charging case and medium size ear tips, user guide, ear tips (small and large) and Type-C charging cable.

Coming to the design, let’s first talk about the charging case. The Realme Buds T300 earbuds charging case stands out from the other products in Realme’s Active-Noise Cancellation lineup in India. All the other earbuds’ charging cases in the lineup have an oval shape but the Buds T300 charging case comes in a rectangular shape with a matte finish that looks elegant and resembles the AirPods Pro second generation in looks. The charging case is lightweight and measures 4.63cm in length, 6.19cm in width and 2.35cm in thickness. I never had to worry about how the earbuds would look when they were inside my jeans’ pocket. The case has a small indicator below Realme’s logo that shows the battery status and the pairing mode. It glows green, white and red depending on the activity. For instance, when the battery is above 20 percent, it glows green for three seconds when you open the case, and when it is below 20 percent, it glows red. The indicator glows green continuously while charging, which also gives an assurance that it is plugged in and charging and when the case is in pairing mode, the indicator glows white. It helps to know the status of your earbuds at a glance.

Now coming to the earbuds, they are light and fit perfectly in the ears. They are comfortable to wear for a long time and hold a firm grip even when you sweat. You can use them while working out in a gym or while doing mundane chores at home. The earbuds feature a smooth matte finish on the exterior part that protrudes from the ear, while the rest of the earbud has a glossy finish. The earbuds’ stem is just right in size and does not extend beyond earlobes. Although the touch controls work just fine, I had a problem finding the right spot to touch because of how small the touch-sensitive area is. You have to be very accurate when you touch the area, or else you will have trouble using them, as I did.

Realme Buds T300 earbuds review: Performance

The performance of these earbuds is impressive, especially the bass. The 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver delivers powerful and deep bass, which I enjoyed a lot. This is the same driver that Realme used in its Realme Buds Air 5. I listened to songs like Ravi, Biba, Shikayat and more in these earbuds and they reproduced good details of instruments. These earbuds also have a spatial audio feature that creates a 360-degree surround sound effect. I enabled the spatial audio feature and it worked really well. Spatial audio enhanced music quality with more details which made me feel like I was in a theatre or an auditorium. These earbuds also come with Individual Rear Cavity Designs and Dolby Atmos support. I played BGMI while wearing these earbuds and got an immersive sound experience. I was able to hear every sound from the game such as footsteps, gunfire and more, clearly. However, I experienced some delay in the sound during normal phone calls and also while gaming, even when the game mode was enabled.

These earbuds don’t come with Google Fast Pair and you have to follow traditional steps to connect them to your smartphone. Realme being a brand that focuses on features should have provided Google Fast Pair with these earbuds for extra convenience.

These earbuds come with four-mic noise cancellation that the company claims can reduce ambient noise effectively. But I had a slightly different experience. The noise of the window AC or fans running at full speed in my room decreased dramatically after turning on ANC, but I could still hear some sounds. What I mean is if someone turned on the AC while I was enjoying music on the earbuds with my eyes closed, I would know about it.

It also has a Transparency mode that lets more of the ambient sound to the ears. So, if someone is talking to you and you have your earbuds ON, you can switch to Transparency mode. I find the Transparency mode of these earphones decently effective.

You can touch the earbuds to control noise cancellation, transparency mode and many other call and music-related features. The tap-sensitive area on the top of the stems lets you use different gestures to control music, incoming calls and more. For example, a double tap plays or pauses music or answers/hangs up the call, a triple tap skips to the next song, and a long tap switches ANC on/off or declines the incoming call. You can also hold both earbuds simultaneously for four seconds to pair them again.

As I mentioned before, I find the touch area very small and I had a hard time using it. Realme has a solution for that but it may cause you some trouble. The Realme Link app lets you take charge of music playback and other functions at the expense of slight inconvenience. The app has a simple and user-friendly interface. The app shows you how much battery is remaining on each earbud. However, the app does not show the remaining battery on the charging case. It also lets you choose different sound effect modes, noise control options, spatial audio, volume enhancers and game modes. You can turn these features on or off from the app as you wish. If you prefer using touch controls on the earbuds, you can customise them from the app.

Coming coming to the battery, these earbuds have a long battery life. I used them for listening to music while working or travelling, and while playing games in my free time or before bed. Realme claims the earbuds can go for four to five days without charging if you use them for three or four hours a day. I got a similar battery life from these earbuds, and I kept switching between the noise cancellation and transparency mode as per requirement.

Realme Buds T300 earbuds review: Verdict

Realme Buds T300 earbuds are value for money. At this price point, these earbuds produce solid bass and good instrument details, which makes them a good choice for gaming and listening to music. It also has noise cancellation and transparency mode and resembles AirPods Pro second generation in looks and feels premium in design. These earbuds have some cons too such as they don’t come with Google Fast Pair and their tap-sensitive area is small but their battery, bass quality, design and weight make up for it.