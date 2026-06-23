Tata Electronics confirms cybersecurity breach after Apple, Tesla files appear online

Tata Electronics has confirmed that it recently experienced a cybersecurity incident after reports claimed that files linked to the company had surfaced on a dark web leak site. The development has drawn attention because Tata Electronics is a major manufacturing partner for global technology companies, including Apple and Tesla. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro could cost around Rs 1.2 lakh: Here's why Apple's next flagship may get much more expensive

In a statement, Tata Electronics said it identified the incident a few weeks ago and activated its cybersecurity response protocols immediately. The company also said the incident has not affected its business operations, which continue to function normally. Also Read: International Yoga Day: Apple Watch users can earn a special award today; here’s how

The confirmation comes after security researchers reported that a ransomware group had published what it claimed were internal files belonging to Tata Electronics. According to Reuters, the leaked data is said to include more than 200,000 files with a total size of over 630GB. The authenticity of the files has not been independently verified. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Why a big price hike could be coming

What is reportedly included in the leaked data?

Researchers who reviewed samples of the data told Reuters that the files appear to contain engineering documents, internal emails, event logs and other company records. Some of the material was also described as including documents linked to Apple and Tesla, both of which work with Tata Electronics.

According to Reuters, some files appeared to carry Apple’s confidential markings and referred to factory specifications and component quality standards. Other documents reportedly referenced Tesla projects, including manufacturing drawings and technical documents marked as confidential.

Cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia also said the leaked data appeared to include Outlook email conversations, SAP-related information and employee documents. Another researcher, Rakesh Krishnan, told Reuters that the data had been available on the dark web since at least June 10.

Apple is reportedly examining the incident, while Reuters also reported that Tata Electronics received a ransom demand following the breach. Tata Electronics has not commented on the reported ransom demand, and neither Apple nor Tesla has publicly shared detailed statements on the reported documents.

Why this matters

The incident comes at a time when Tata Electronics is becoming an increasingly important part of global electronics manufacturing. The company has expanded its role in Apple’s supply chain over the past few years by acquiring Wistron’s India operations and later taking a majority stake in Pegatron’s India business.

Today, Tata manufactures iPhones in India and is also involved in supplying components for companies such as Tesla. The company has also announced partnerships with firms including Intel, Qualcomm and ASML as India continues to position itself as a major electronics manufacturing hub.

Reuters also reported that Tata currently contributes roughly one-third of Apple’s iPhone production in India, with the remaining production handled by Foxconn.

Investigation underway

At this stage, several questions remain unanswered. Tata Electronics has not disclosed what systems were affected, whether customer information was compromised, or how many people may have been impacted. The company has also not confirmed whether any client data was exposed.

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Reports suggest that some employees working at Tata’s iPhone manufacturing operations were informed about the cybersecurity incident last week. Investigations are continuing as the company works to determine the full scope of the breach.