Amazon drops Sam Altman film 'Artificial': The OpenAI connection is raising questions

Hollywood has been captivated by artificial intelligence, and it’s now become the first major behind-the-scenes controversy. Also Read: Elon Musk loses OpenAI lawsuit against Sam Altman after jury says he waited too long to sue

Amazon MGM Studios appears to have dropped the film Artificial, with the studio reportedly having backed out of the project after it was announced that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was to make his movie debut as the protagonist of the upcoming film. Also Read: Sam Altman vs Elon Musk: OpenAI trial takes dramatic turn after Mira Murati’s statement

The Studios is apparently out of Artificial, an upcoming film that was announced to star OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as the main character of a dramatic leadership crisis that briefly stripped Altman of his position in 2023. It follows the film has been almost finished and has reportedly already been well received when first tested. Also Read: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warns against AGI: How it could reduce jobs and affect income

The decision is not just one of the movies but has drawn attention to the fact that Amazon is one of OpenAI’s key business partners. That bond is sparking speculation that the studio just made a shift in how it releases films or that the film’s centerpiece was a topic too hot to handle.

What is ‘Artificial’ movie about?

Artificial is a film by acclaimed filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, which highlights one of the most dramatic moments in the Silicon Valley history.

Sam Altman was shockingly removed from OpenAI’s board of directors in November 2023. The move left many wondering about the company, employees, investors, and business partners, leaving people in the world’s most influential AI company in a state of uncertainty.

Things were quickly heating up when Microsoft allegedly gave Altman a new job. Meanwhile, many of OpenAI’s staffers threatened to leave if Altman wasn’t brought back.

Altman took over as CEO just a few days later, and major updates were made to OpenAI’s board of directors.

Those turbulent times and internal squabbles are the stuff of the movie.

Casting of ‘Artificial’ movie?

The project has a very impressive cast, with some of the most well-known personalities in the field of artificial intelligence.

Andrew Garfield will star as Sam Altman, while Monica Barbaro will be Mira Murati, the former CTO of OpenAI. Yura Borisov is reportedly playing OpenAI co-founder, chief scientist Ilya Sutskever.

The film also includes a portrayal of Elon Musk, played by Ike Barinholtz.

Artificial was already attracting attention before it even hit the shelves before the general public, with its growing interest being related to the rise of the public’s awareness of AI and the personalities that are leading the industry.

Why Amazon backed off?

Amazon has publicly tried to minimize any controversy over the decision.

The company has great respect for Guadagnino and hopes to continue working with him on future projects, the company said. The studio says it’s just thinking that the film would be better suited for another distributor and is trying to get the filmmakers to a new home to distribute it.

But there’s more to the story, according to reports.

Inside the industry, the final movie could be tougher and grimmer than Amazon had envisioned. According to some reports, both Sam Altman and Elon Musk are shown in a less heroic light than viewers may expect in a typical techno-biopic.

It is not clear if that swayed Amazon’s decision.

Link to OpenAI

The interesting part is the way Amazon has been increasingly collaborating with OpenAI.

Amazon had a massive $50 billion investment in the AI firm earlier this year. The deal also boosted the relationship between OpenAI and Amazon Web Services, which is one of the biggest cloud computing providers in the world.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Altman and Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos have a friendly personal relationship.

It has been established that neither of these had any impact on Amazon’s decision to walk away from Artificial. However, the move has left people wondering about the timing as the studio’s parent company continues to invest in OpenAI’s future.

But whatever the reasons for the decision, the optics are not hard to miss.

Hollywood vs Silicon Valley

This story is catching the interest because of one thing, it is positioned in the convergence of two strong industries.

In recent years, Hollywood has been drawing on technology giants and the startup world to get ideas. At the same time, tech firms have become more active in entertainment, from streaming to ads, AI, to investing.

Artificial is a combination of those worlds in a very unique manner.

The film follows the story of an AI company that’s redefining the future of AI, while the very technology is changing the way media companies operate. As the film struggles to get distribution right, they are now having an in-real-life drama.

Could controversy be good for the film?

Ironically, Amazon’s exit could end up generating even more attention for the project.

The entertainment industry is extremely competitive and it’s difficult for films to stand out. But the circumstances surrounding the release of Artificial add to the intrigue.

It may be easier for potential viewers to get interested in a movie that a big company chose not to release, particularly when a big company has a strong business connection to the company in the film.

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While other studios are rumored to be considering the film, the controversy surrounding it may turn into a marketing story for the movie.