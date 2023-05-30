comscore
HyperX Cloud III, HyperX Cirro Buds Pro TWS earbuds debut in India

HyperX has launched two new wearable devices for its gaming audience.

  • HyperX launches two new audio products for gamers.
  • HyperX Cloud III comes with 53mm angled drivers.
  • HyperX Cirro Buds TWS earbuds boast hybrid noise cancellation technology.
HyperX Cloud III

HyperX on Monday launched the all-new HyperX Cloud III gaming headset in India. The headset comes with a host of features such as re-engineered 53mm drivers, memory foam ear cushions, and DTS audio support. Also Read - HyperX announces offers on gaming peripherals in the Amazon Great Summer Sale

Alongside the over-the-ear gaming headphones, the company also unveiled HyperX Cirro true wireless earbuds. The TWS earbuds come with ANC, IPX4 rating, and more features.

HyperX Cloud III price, specifications, and features

The HyperX Cloud III is priced at Rs 8,490 in India. The gaming headset is now available for purchase on the Amazon India website.

HyperX Cloud III

The Cloud III gaming headset comes with a similar design to the Cloud II. It has memory foam ear cushions and an extra padded headband for comfort. The headset has re-engineered 53mm angled drivers and DTS support. It is said to deliver immersive and accurate 3D audio spatialization.

The headset has a 10mm ultra-clear microphone with support for noise cancellation. HyperX has added an internal metal mesh pop filter that reduces disruptive noise. The headset has audio and mic controls and is compatible with PC, consoles, and mobile devices.

The headset’s support list includes PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. The headset comes with a 3.5mm jack, a USB-C port, and a USB-A port.

HyperX Cirro Buds Pro price, specifications, and features

HyperX hasn’t revealed the India price of the TWS earbuds. As for colors, though, the earbuds come in Black, Blue, and Tan colorways.

HyperX Cirro Buds Pro

The HyperX Cirro Buds Pro TWS earbuds are made for mobile gamers. The earbuds offer low-latency audio connectivity and have hybrid active noise cancellation technology. The earbuds also come with an ambient mode.

The TWS earbuds have Bluetooth 5.2 and can be paired with Android and iOS devices. The earbuds come with an IPX4 rating to withstand water splashes. The charging case in which the earbuds come is advertised to fully charge the earbuds in 40 minutes.

HyperX claims usage of up to 35 hours on a full charge. The earbuds come with three sets of ear tips for a personalized fit.

“HyperX Cloud has always stood for the most comfortable gaming headsets on the market and with the Cloud III, we took time to dive deep into what gamers love about Cloud II and enhance every aspect of the new headset. We improved the comfort with new materials and fit. We improved the sound by re-engineering our drivers and tuning. We also improved the communications feature by including a 10mm microphone with noise-cancellation and an internal metal mesh pop filter,” noted HyperX in the press release.

  • Published Date: May 30, 2023 5:11 PM IST
