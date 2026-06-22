Ai+ Nova 2 Neo and Nova 2 Pro 5G launched: Madhav Sheth throws open review challenge

Madhav Sheth, the CEO of Ai+, has given an open challenge to all the reviewers, creators, journalists, and technology enthusiasts to review its new Ai+ Nova 2 Neo and Nova 2 Pro 5G. And that’s also because the last couple of launches have witnessed criticism. This time, the company removed all the limits, rules and embargoes.

While there is a time to review the gadgets, the phones are already on sale starting today – the Nova 2 Neo 5G and the Nova 2 Pro 5G. Here’s everything to know about the latest Ai+ phones. Also Read: Adobe brings Firefly AI Assistant to Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator and more: Here’s what it can do

Ai+ Nova 2 Neo and Nova 2 Pro specifications and features

Ai+ Nova 2 Neo comes as a much more budget-friendly phone, which features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits of HBM brightness. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. For photography, it features a 48MP rear camera with a Sony IMX582 sensor with LED flash. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera. The Ai+ Nova 2 Neo runs on Android 16-based NxtQuantum OS. For security, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The interesting fact is that it comes with a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Also Read: 8 ChatGPT prompts to draft emails like a pro

On the other hand, Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G comes with a larger 6.9-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz LCD screen with up to 800 nits HBM brightness. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor with a Mali-G610 GPU under the hood. It also runs on Android 16 with nxtQ OS. Just like the younger sibling, the Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G packs a 6000mAh battery but with a 33W charging speed.

For photography, it features a 48MP main camera with a Sony IMX582 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie camera with up to 2K 30fps video recording.

Ai+ Nova 2 Neo and Nova 2 Pro price

The standard version of the Ai+ Nova 2 Neo is available at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is available at Rs 13,999.

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On the other hand, the Ai+ Nova 2 Pro at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The other 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs Rs 17,999. The prices are out, however, these phones will be available from June 26th on Flipkart at 12:00 PM IST.