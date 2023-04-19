Asus Vivobook 16 review: Ideal companion for working professionals

The PC market in India and around the globe is slowly shrinking. The upsurge in the PC purchases that we saw during the pandemic is gradually retreating back to the pre-pandemic levels. Despite this shift in tide, PC-makers are luring users to upgrade their old devices or buy new ones by continuing to launch new laptops and notebooks with upgraded features at competitive price points in India. In this chain of events, Asus recently launched the new Vivobook series of laptops, including the Vivobook 16, for young professionals, entrepreneurs in India. Also Read - Asus launches ExpertBook B1402, B1502 business laptops in India: Check price, specs, availability

The upgraded Vivobook 16 is a part of the company's Vivobook family of laptops, and it comes with a bunch of interesting features including a WQXGA display, large storage space of up to 1TB and a camera shutter for privacy. While all of this looks good on paper, the question remains if the Vivobook 16 is equally good in usage. We will try to answer that and more in the detailed review below. So, keep reading…

Asus Vivobook 16 review: Specifications

Display: 16-inch WQXGA LED display with a 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz screen refresh rate and 300 nits of peak brightness

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7030 series processor with AMD Radeon graphics

RAM: up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM

Storage: Up to 1TB of PCle 3 SSD storage

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Connectivity: WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.0

Multimedia: HD web camera with privacy shutter, audio by SonicMaster

Battery: 42 Whr battery with a 45W fast charger

Price: Starts at Rs 55,990

Asus Vivobook 16 review: Design

The Vivobook 16 features the classic design that we have grown accustomed to seeing the Vivobook series laptops over the years. It comes with a plastic body with the ‘Asus Vivobook’ branding stacked towards the left side on the lid. While the lid does have a metal-like finish, it’s a fingerprint magnet, which makes it difficult to keep it clean and pristine all the time. The lid of the Vivobook 16 opens up with a 180-degree ErgoLift hinge, which paves way for better collaboration in workspaces, especially when you are sharing content with a small group of people. It also gives the laptop a slight lift for better air circulation for the times when it is working at its peak capacity.

Inside you find a full-sized backlit chiclet keyboard with a physical NumPad and a large touchpad that holds the fingerprint sensor. In usage, this keyboard is fairly large and it takes some time in getting used to working with it owing to its spread. This is particularly if you mostly work with a more compact system like I do. Despite its expanse, the Vivobook 16’s keyboard is extremely comfortable to work with. It includes 0.2 mm key-cap dishes, which the company says is designed to match the shape of users’ fingertips. In practice, this design makes typing for longer durations easier and less tiresome. The soft-touch keys have a cap relief of 0.1mm, which means that you don’t have to press too hard while typing, which makes a world of difference if your work, like mine, entails a lot of typing. The extra-large trackpad adds to the ease of use by providing more area to play with.

On the left side you get a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port with a heat vent and on the right side you get two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI output port and an audio combo jack giving users plenty of connectivity options.

Lastly, the Vivobook 16 weighs 1.88 grams. While it is not the lightest laptop available in the market right now, it is one of the slimmest ones with a thickness of 19.9mm.

Asus Vivobook 16 review: Display

Now let’s talk about the display. The Asus Vivobook 16 comes with a large 16.0-inch LED WUXGA display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 60Hz refresh rate, anti-glare display technology, and TÜV Rheinland-certification.

Details aside, the Vivobook 16 offers a fairly bright and vibrant display with decent clarity and quality, which is good for working professionals, entrepreneurs and students who need a bigger screen space but not necessarily have a lot of graphics-intensive work. The laptop offers a peak brightness of 300 nits, which makes the screen readable enough even as you commute and have bright sunlight peeping in through the windows.

The Vivobook 16 ships with a 720p HD web camera, which offers decent clarity, nothing exceptional, but what helps it stand apart is the physical camera shutter that offers added privacy. This feature is still a novelty in the PC market. Not a lot of PC makers have added a physical camera shutter in their laptops, especially not in the under 60K market segment, all of which makes the Vivobook 16 an ideal PC for working professionals.

Asus Vivobook 16 review: Performance and Battery

Next on the menu is performance.

The Vivobook 16 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7030 series processor with Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 options. This processor is coupled with AMD Radeon graphics with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of PCle Gen 3 SSD storage. For thermals it has IceBlade fan ​and dual air vents. The device that we used for this review is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor with 8GB of RAM and 500GB of storage. It runs Windows 11 operating system.

In usage, the Vivobook 16 is a reliable companion that doesn’t throw a nervous tantrum even when you are pushing it to the limits. So, whether you are writing a report or making a presentation or crunching numbers for an analysis, the laptop stays calm and gets you through the day with ease.

Coming to the audio, the Vivobook 16 has built-in speakers with sound by SonicMaster. While these speakers may not be ideal for a party or the times you are having a ‘music-sesh’ in your room owing to clarity, they mostly work fine when used for conference calls or even watching videos. The conference calling experience is enhanced by advanced features such as the company’s AI Noise-Cancelling Technology, which the company says uses machine learning models to isolate unwanted noise from human speech and filter out ambient noise. This feature is a part of the company’s MyASUS app.

Coming to privacy, the Vivobook 16 comes with a fingerprint sensor that is housed inside the trackpad. In addition to this, it has a face recognition feature that uses the web camera for authentication. Both these features work flawlessly all the time.

Lastly, the battery. The Vivobook 16 comes with a 42 Whr battery with fast charging support. This battery lasts for around six hours based on the usage. The laptop charges completely in around one hour.

Should you buy the Asus Vivobook 16 or not?

In one word: Yes. The Vivobook 16 has all the features that are required for a reliable PC unit for homes and working professionals. It has a large display that offers clarity, a powerful core that is capable of handling day-to-day work with ease, a physical camera shutter for added privacy and a fingerprint sensor for added security. To top it off, it comes with MIL-STD 810H certification, which makes it a robust machine to have at your disposal. Sure, the sound can be a bit better and so can the display, but at a price point of 56K, the Vivobook 16 offers a value-for money proposition to the buyers.