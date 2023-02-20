2 / 5

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Rs 24,999

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. With a 120Hz refresh rate, it makes things feel smoother, especially with the One UI 5 (with Android 13) update which is already available on this phone. It also has a flat Gorilla Glass front, a plastic frame, and a matte plastic back. However, there is no water protection on this model. In terms of its camera offerings- it has four cameras on its back, starting with a 50MP OIS primary, then comes a 5MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro camera and finally, there is a 2MP depth sensor. The phone also sports an 8MP selfie camera.