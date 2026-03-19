Telegram Tips: How to Share Large Files Easily

Written By Shubham Arora
Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora|
Published: Mar 19, 2026, 08:30 AM (IST)
Need to send a big video, document, or folder on Telegram? Here is a simple guide that shows how large file sharing works on the app.
Telegram lets users send large files directly in chats, which is useful for videos, PDFs, documents, and other heavy files.
Go to the chat where you want to send the file. Then tap the attachment icon to get started.
Select the file from your phone storage. You can send videos, images, PDFs, ZIP files, and more through Telegram.
Want to keep the original quality? Send photos or videos as files instead of regular media to avoid compression.
Large files take more time to upload, so using a good Wi-Fi connection can make the process easier and faster.
You can also send large files to your Saved Messages chat if you just want to store them for personal use.
If the file is too big, Telegram may not send it. In that case, compress it or split it before uploading.
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