8 best camera phones under Rs 40,000 for selfie lovers in 2026 to buy now

Written By Divya
Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya|
Published: Apr 02, 2026, 07:22 PM (IST)
Priced at Rs 37,999, the Vivo V70 FE features a 32MP front camera for selfies, while the back has a 200MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide lens.
The Vivo V60 5G is priced at Rs 36,999. For photography, the phone has a 50 MP ZEISS OIS main camera, 50 MP ZEISS telephoto camera, and an 8 MP ultra wide camera, along with a 50 MP ZEISS front camera.
The Vivo T4 Ultra 5G has a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide and a 50MP periscope rear cameras. For selfies, it has a 32MP front camera. It currently costs Rs 35,999.
Recently launched Realme 16 5G comes with a new gimmick of selfie mirror which help you get the shot using the primary camera. At the back, it features a 50MP main camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies with the front camera, it has a 50MP sensor. It is priced at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.
Currently priced at Rs 39,999, the OnePlus 13R has a 50 MP Sony LYT-700 main camera with OIS and a 50 MP telephoto camera. It features a 16MP selfie camera on the front.
At Rs 39,999, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro as a 50 MP Wide Angle, 50 MP Periscope Lens, an 8 MP Ultra Wide Angle lens at the back, while the front has a 32MP selfie camera.
If you need a slightly toned-down version, then this Nothing Phone 4a at Rs 34,999. Just like the Pro version, it also features a 32MP selfie camera and back camera setup of 50MP+50MP+8MP. The difference? It is powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, while the Pro gets Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.
Currently priced at Rs 39,999, the Google Pixel 9a features a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie camera with f/2.2. It is powered by Google Tensor G4 with Titan M2 security coprocessor.
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