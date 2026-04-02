8 best camera phones under Rs 40,000 for selfie lovers in 2026 to buy now

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Realme 16 5G

Recently launched Realme 16 5G comes with a new gimmick of selfie mirror which help you get the shot using the primary camera. At the back, it features a 50MP main camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies with the front camera, it has a 50MP sensor. It is priced at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.