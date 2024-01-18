In its bid to be an environment-friendly company, Zomato on Wednesday stated that it aims for 100 percent deliveries through electric vehicles (EVs). This move will lead to net zero emissions across the food ordering and delivery value chain by 2033, as per the company.

The food delivery restaurant aggregator firm revealed its sustainability goals for 2030. The company said it will facilitate 100 percent plastic-neutral food delivery orders through voluntary recycling and delivery of 100 million plastic-free food orders by 2025.

“From a sustainability perspective, the government’s push towards EV adoption has received a commitment by platforms, including Zomato, that is looking at facilitating 100 per cent deliveries through EVs leading to net zero emissions across the food ordering and delivery value chain by 2033,” Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, said in a statement.

It is worth noting that while not all, some percentage of deliveries are already done through electric scooters at Zomato.

Additionally, the company also revealed that it’s enhancing the earning and saving capacity of one million gig workers by upskilling them, conducting benefit programs, and thought partnerships.

“Over the years, gig work has democratised access to livelihoods by reducing entry barriers and providing improved income prospects for lakhs of people in India,” Rakesh Ranjan, CEO – Food Delivery, Zomato, said in a statement.

Zomato also revealed that it will make food ordering and delivery solutions accessible and affordable for the next billion customers seeking exactly that. The company is also aimed to focus on assortments and quality.

It has made a visionary roadmap, where it plans to support the growth of 300,000 micro, small, and medium-sized restaurant businesses and food entrepreneurs. It also plans to offer health safety knowledge to its restaurant partners.

“Our visionary roadmap for 2030 signifies stride towards a more sustainable and inclusive future. With a dedicated focus on eight material themes, this roadmap goes beyond the confines of food ordering and delivery, actively contributing to a world where every action leaves a positive imprint,” stated Anjali Ravi Kumar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Zomato.

— Written with inputs from IANS