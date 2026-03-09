Xiaomi Pad 8 price in India leaked ahead of its launch: Here’s how much it may cost

Xiaomi is just around the corner of its Pad 8 launch in India, which is scheduled for March 10 at 11 AM IST. Just a day before its launch, a tipster has leaked the expected price of the Xiaomi Pad 8. Also Read: Xiaomi Pad 8 first impressions: Seems comfortable for most tasks

It must be noted that the device has already been launched globally in markets, and we have also shared our first impressions. All we are unaware of is the official price. Here is how much it may cost. Also Read: Xiaomi Watch 5 debuts with Wear OS and gesture controls: Price, specs, features

Xiaomi Pad 8 India price (expected)

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Xiaomi Pad 8 could start at Rs 33,999 for the base model. The tablet is expected to arrive in multiple storage variants. Here’s the leaked pricing:

8GB + 128GB: Rs 33,999

12GB + 256GB: Rs 35,999

12GB + 256GB (Nanotexture display): Rs 38,999

Xiaomi is also tipped to introduce a Creators Edition bundle that includes the stylus inside the box. The pricing for these bundles could be:

Creators Edition (Standard): Rs 41,999

Creators Edition (Nanotexture): Rs 43,999

On top of that, buyers may get bank discounts of up to Rs 3,000, which could bring the effective price down further.

What does the Xiaomi Pad 8 offers

Beyond the pricing, the Xiaomi Pad 8 is shaping up to be a solid upgrade over its predecessor. The tablet is said to feature an 11.2-inch 3.2K display with up to 800 nits peak brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi is also claiming that the device will be one of the slimmest Android tablets of 2026, measuring just 5.75mm in thickness.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, the Xiaomi Pad 8 also packs a 9,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging. For cameras, the tablet may include a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for video calls. Apart from these, the device will also support accessories like the Focus Pen Pro stylus and a keyboard cover, which can be useful for those who use the tablet for work or creative tasks. On the software side, the tablet is expected to run HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

However, the final pricing and availability will be confirmed tomorrow on the launch day.